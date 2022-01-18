Patrick Mahomes Joins Analyst in Roasting Travis Kelce’s Game Day Outfit

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce was looking extra fly both before and after the playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on wildcard weekend.

Chiefs Twitter spotted the showman entering Arrowhead Stadium in a flashy outfit that few people could pull off.

Kelce is one of them. Another? Seinfeld’s fictional character, Cosmo Kramer.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Roast? Or Respect?

Some may roast Kelce for this look but as a big-time Seinfeld fan, I love the swagger. Bleacher Report analyst Adam Lefkoe was all over it, tweeting out the perfect video reference of the popular character.

“Travis had that Kramer swag,” said Lefkoe in response to MikeyNoodz, who attributed the jacket to the brand KidSuper apparel.

Even if Kelce’s intention wasn’t to emulate the wacky neighbor known as Kramer, the resemblance was too similar to ignore. So much so that quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in the social media roast.

😂😂😂 For real tho 🎯 https://t.co/yAXSXtsyjr — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 18, 2022

“For real [though],” Mahomes responded with multiple crying laughing emojis and a bullseye emoji.

Kelce did not comment on the Twitter banter his fashion statement began, but he did send out a message involving his mother — who traveled from Tampa Bay to Kansas City to see both her sons play. “Gotta love it when you tell your mom what you’re gonna do when you grow up… and 20 years later it comes true,” he voiced.

Gotta love it when you tell your mom what you’re gonna do when you grow up… and 20 years later it comes true https://t.co/tThFtobalD — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 17, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Play the Way You Dress





Play



Travis Kelce: “I finally got it done…it only took me nine years” | Wild Card Press Conference TE Travis Kelce speaks to the media after Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-01-17T06:27:08Z

If Kelce performs as he did against the Steelers, he can wear whatever he wants. The offensive weapon was Mahomes’ number one target in round one, with 108 yards off five receptions.

He also managed two touchdowns — one receiving and another passing the ball on a little bit of trickery from Andy Reid.

Pro Football Focus graded the tremendous outing as an 87.0, which finished fourth on the KC roster behind linebacker Willie Gay Jr., center Creed Humphrey and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (minimum 10 snaps).

During his postgame press conference, Kelce spoke on the effort by his team on Sunday night: “We got some good momentum there at the end of the game. I think every game, every week is brand new. I’m not thinking about this one. We are moving on and we are focused on the Buffalo Bills who got us pretty good the last time we played them. We are just motivated and excited to play another week in the National Football League. Arrowhead we need you rocking, baby.”

Kelce did not reveal his game day outfit ahead of a massive rematch with Buffalo but he did say this: “We have to put up points. That’s the biggest thing. They have a great offense. Their defense is stellar and very stout. They play great together. We are going to have to come out and make plays offensively. We have to put up points to give ourselves a chance against a team like this.”

The tight end had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Bills in Week 5 but in the AFC championship last year, Kelce posted a monster stat line going 13 for 118 with two TDs.