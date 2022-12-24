Patrick Mahomes Arrives at Chiefs-Seahawks in Christmassy Attire [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a cold one on Christmas Eve, as temperatures have dropped to under 10 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium. Their opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, know a thing or two about frigid weather hailing from the Pacific Northwest.

As players began to arrive at the stadium, all eyes focused on MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes II, who wore a festive, red-themed outfit for the holiday weekend.

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs Arrivals vs Seahawks

The Chiefs official Twitter account shared the video clip of Mahomes dressed in red. “Definitely on the nice list,” they voiced, with the hashtag for the Walter Payton Man of the Year challenge.

Mahomes rocked a Santa-type red — nearly from head to toe — including a Mahomes brand hoodie, wintery scarf, bootie sneakers, and some Oakley’s to complete the fit. His black winter jacket and jeans were the only secondary colors involved and the entire look paired well for the superstar.

Another popular outfit on social media was worn by punter Tommy Townsend.

“Merry Jeansmas,” Chiefs Twitter accurately depicted, as the specialist arrived at the stadium decked in denim. The rancher’s look had one piece of Christmas spirit included, however, a Santa Claus top for his cowboy hat.

A couple of players also dressed up in costumes for the holiday. Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti showed up in what appeared to be an Easter bunny outfit, while wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster played the infamous role of the Grinch.

Outfit sponsored by Aunt Clara 🐰 @Gretti_53 pic.twitter.com/RIyLNGGrZT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

12:00, kickoff.

5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one.

5:30, jazzercise. HE’S BOOKED. pic.twitter.com/FbisaBfpLc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

Chiefs DL Chris Jones Goes Viral After Santa Claus Moment

It’s one thing to dress up but star defensive lineman Chris Jones played the role of Santa Claus in the locker room — for real. A viral tweet with over 64,000 views and counting (via “NFL Daily”) revealed the team leader’s gift for his KC teammates.

Chris Jones Bought Rolexes For His Chiefs Teammates 💰🔥. pic.twitter.com/HTlOzBrFrU — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) December 23, 2022

The video’s (from Carlos Dunlap’s Instagram) caption read: “Jones said in [training] camp [if] we get him this bonus he’s giving all [of] us a Rolex.”

True to his word, Jones delivered on his incentives and his presents. Dunlap tagged fellow D-linemen Malik Herring, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Khalen Saunders, George Karlaftis, Danny Shelton and Derrick Nnadi in his post, as well as DL coach Terry Bradden Jr. — so one can assume this was a gift to the defensive line specifically.

Jones has 11 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in 2022, his highest totals since his 15.5 sacks and 19 TFLs in 2018.

He also joins Travis Kelce and Mahomes in the gift-giving department — that we know of. The superstar tight end first went viral for a unique present, while the quarterback hooked his entire offense line up with custom-fitted golf gear. Photos of the latter made rounds on social media.

Since the Chiefs appear to be in such a selfless mood this December, fans will ask for one more gift from their players — a second Super Bowl title under head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes. You won’t find that present wrapped up under the tree but Arrowhead faithful will be happy to wait until February, so long as the plan comes to fruition.

It all starts with securing the number one seed and homefield advantage in the AFC, and that journey will remain on track with a victory over the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.