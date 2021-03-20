Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Shares New Photo Cradling Baby Sterling Skye [LOOK]

Judging by the huge smile on his face, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a proud father. On Saturday, the 2018 NFL MVP posted a photo of him holding daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared the same image of the doting dad to her personal Instagram page as well. According to her caption, they’ve affectionately nicknamed her “Ster.”

Matthews and Mahomes Have Found Creative Ways to Share Parts of Their Lives With the World

Sterling Skye was born on February 20, weighing in at 6 lbs., 11 oz. Matthews mostly shares intimate moments of life as a new mom. The most recent was an adorable video of her pregnancy progression while working out, concluding with her nestling Sterling against her stomach.

The longtime couple have yet to show photos of her actual face, but they have a great reason for that. Matthews explained why several days after welcoming the future Texas Red Raider:

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” she wrote on an expired Instagram Story. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Mahomes Is Still Recovering From Undergoing Toe Surgery in February

No. 15 may be in offseason, but it has certaily been a very busy one for him. Outside of welcoming Sterling, Mahomes also underwent successful toe surgery on February 10, three days after the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. According to Kansas City general manager Brett Veach, Mahomes should hopefully be recovered and ready for minicamp in June.

“It’s a three-month recovery, so we’re hopeful [Mahomes returns] somewhere around that mandatory minicamp, if we have it,” general manager Brett Veach said on March 1 to reporters. “We certainly think by training camp he’ll be ready to go and we’ll be smart with him.

“I would probably say Pat’s ahead of them just because of that type of injury and a quicker recovery. Hopefully we’ll have all three ready to go by training camp.”

Later that week, Matthews posted an image on Instagram and Mahomes was visibly wearing a walking boot.

Mahomes has yet to speak out about his condition since receiving the operation, but we can’t really blame him. Now almost a week into the free agency period, there are probably more important things to address, like securing another receiver ahead of the 2021 season and focusing on who the Chiefs will select in next month’s NFL draft. Let’s hope next time we see the QB in action, however, the boot will be downgraded to a simple brace.

