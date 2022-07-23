Chiefs Fans Obsess Over Patrick Mahomes Training Camp Outfit [LOOK]

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp today and that means Patrick Mahomes II was in the building — and he was dressed to impress.

The superstar signal-caller was rocking a mint-condition Kansas City Monarchs negro league throwback that was paired with matching shorts, red and white Mahomes brand Adidas sneakers, and some red-framed Oakleys.

Simply put, Mahomes was swagged out for day one.

Fans Beg for Adidas Release

Although the jersey was certainly a head-turner that some inquired about purchasing, many focused on Mahomes’ newest sneaker design in his collection, the red Impact FLX Adidas.

The Kansas City Monarchs’ Twitter account even led the charge themselves. “This message is for @PatrickMahomes,” they wrote. “We, as in basically everyone in Kansas City, would like you to release your red Adidas shoes. Sincerely, well, basically everyone in Kansas City. P.S. Good luck at training camp. We send the @Chiefs our best.”

This message is for @PatrickMahomes We, as in basically everyone in Kansas City, would like you to release your red Adidas shoes. Sincerely, well, basically everyone in Kansas City. 😍 P.S. Good luck at training camp. We send the @Chiefs our best. — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) July 22, 2022

They followed that up with a second tweet that jokingly read: “Like this tweet if you want @PatrickMahomes red Adidas shoes. RT this tweet if you want @PatrickMahomes red Adidas shoes.”

Like this tweet if you want @PatrickMahomes red Adidas shoes. RT this tweet if you want @PatrickMahomes red Adidas shoes. 🔥 — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) July 22, 2022

Needless to say by the number of likes and retweets, the baseball franchise wasn’t the only one that wanted Mahomes to release these shoes to the public. One fan asked the QB when they’ll become available for purchase and the response was, “Soon…. very soon.”

Soon…. very soon https://t.co/zyTbi17h06 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 22, 2022

Mahomes first dropped “The Mahomes 1 Impact FLX” neon green sneakers in August of 2021. They didn’t just sell out but were off the market in seconds. The same will likely occur with the new red and white edition that the gunslinger was showing off on July 22.

Mahomes Sets Sights on 99 Madden Rating

Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes Speak from Chiefs Training Camp | Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid & QB Patrick Mahomes speak as they arrive at 2022 Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joe, Missouri. Patrick Mahomes 0:00 Andy Reid 21:17 Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2022-07-22T19:26:58Z

As a former member of the “99 Club” on Madden, Mahomes told reporters that he’d like to reclaim his spot in that elite community for the newest installment of the video game franchise.

“I obviously just want it on 99,” replied the Chiefs QB. “I mean, everybody wants to be 99. It’s a good rating — I’m going to try and work my way back up to 99 through my play on the field but obviously, y’all saw the speed [is] up there. The speed is climbing, I’m trying to get the speed to 90 so I might have to have a few more runs this year.”

Patrick Mahomes talks about his 95 overall Madden rating. What does he have to do to get that 90 speed, @EAMaddenNFL? 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/yWafdVLcGk — Homegrown KC (@homegrown_kc_) July 22, 2022

Mahomes regressed to a 95 overall rating in Madden 23. He was the third-ranked quarterback behind Tom Brady (97) and Aaron Rodgers (96). The next after him was Josh Allen at 92.

As for his speed rating, Mahomes earned an 87 acceleration with an 84 overall speed. His awareness is a 91 and he has the second-strongest arm in the game behind Allen at 97.