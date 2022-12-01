Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Share Hilarious How We Met Story

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the latest episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” which dropped this morning on December 1.

Mahomes revealed a lot of juicy inside information on his career including the draft process in KC and how different actions led to him becoming a Chief, but he also talked about the more heartfelt stuff. No, I’m not referring to his daughter Sterling or new baby boy, “Bronze” Mahomes, I’m talking about the origins of his “bromance” with Travis Kelce!

Yes, that’s right, the inseparable pair finally spilled on their ‘how we met’ story, and the details were pretty hilarious.

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Share How We Met Story

Play

Patrick Mahomes on QB Rivals, Brady Advice & Curry Comps | New Heights w/Jason & Travis Kelce |EP 15 On the fifteenth episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis finally got to sit down and have an incredible conversation with 4-time pro bowler, NFL MVP, and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. Quick reminder, if you missed our previous interview with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts make sure you check… 2022-12-01T14:30:12Z

Jason Kelce, step aside, Travis has a new brother and his name is Patrick Mahomes. The two best buds first bonded over something that is very relatable to most adults in their twenties, a drunken night out that might have gotten a teensy bit out of hand.

Mahomes shared the story publicly on the Kelce-run podcast, voicing: “So obviously I get here at the beginning of the year and I’m still a rookie so I’m just kind of going through the motions, trying to figure out the best way to kind of fit in. I think the first time that I thought me and Travis were going to be connected throughout my entire career was [the following].”

“You remember when we had the fourth preseason game?” Mahomes narrated. “You’d have like a little off-time [afterward]. Well you know Coach Reid would always give you the walk-through the day before the actual walk-through and me being a kid fresh out of college, I had a couple buddies that were rookies with me and they’re like — ‘Let’s go out, it’s Saturday, man. We’ll have the walk-through on Sunday, just got back from [training camp], we had a great preseason.'”

The Chiefs quarterback noted that the walk-through was at 8 a.m. sharp the following morning — that part is key.

“So we go out,” Mahomes continued. “I set eight alarms on my phone [before] I go out with the rookies [and] of course, I go out there and I see the old Travis Kelce out at the same spot I’m at and Trav’s like — ‘Come on! All y’all come over here to [my] table, let’s have a great time.’ So I have a great night [with Kelce], get home, have all my alarms set I made sure of that. Go to sleep, wake up — not to an alarm — I wake up, look at the T.V. and I see 8:15 [a.m.] on my T.V. screen. I didn’t put my phone in the charger so my phone died.”

Classic drunken mistake! But wait, the story didn’t end there as Mahomes detailed his late arrival to team facilities.

Andy Reid’s Interrogation & the Dramatic Conclusion

Basically, Mahomes was late enough that he decided to wait out the walk-through’s conclusion rather than stroll in as it was ending. He was still a rookie after all and he felt embarrassed in front of his veteran teammates.

“They call me up to the office and I get like the max fine, all this different stuff — I feel like an idiot — and I thought it was so weird that the first question they asked me was, ‘were you with Travis [last night]?'” Mahomes relayed as Jason Kelce bellowed out a loud laugh.

You’ll be pleased to know that Mahomes didn’t rat on his new pal. “No, why would you even ask that?” — was the response according to the Chiefs QB.

It didn’t matter, being that Travis Kelce arrived five minutes before Mahomes, facing the same fate he did.

“My dog, man! I’m not alone!” the star tight end claimed to celebrate after head coach Andy Reid asked him the same interrogation question about Mahomes. Yep, two peas in a pod drawing the ire of big bad Coach Reid.

“I will say, since then I believe me and Travis have never been late again,” Mahomes clarified, “so we have been on the straight and narrow since then.” A lifelong lesson and a lifelong friendship from one mistake? That’s honestly not bad for a wild night out on the town.