Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Latest Prestigious NFL Honor

With the Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee (Tyrann Mathieu) no longer on the roster, there was a hole to fill in the KC community.

It should come as no surprise to fans that quarterback Patrick Mahomes II stepped up to fill that void in 2022. The Chiefs’ official Twitter account announced the news, noting that the superstar signal-caller will be this year’s Walter Payton MOY representative, presented by Nationwide.

Patrick Mahomes is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide!#WPMOYChallenge + @PatrickMahomes — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ KC Legacy — On & Off the Field

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, do so much for the Kansas City area both on and off the field, but the QB’s charity work spans beyond Chiefs Kingdom. His foundation “15 and the Mahomies” was established in 2019, with a mission statement that is “dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

After receiving the news, Mahomes spoke on the nomination and what it meant to him as a person, player, and member of the community.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” Mahomes stated. “I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City. Brittany and I take great pride in the platform we have to give back to a community that has given us so much over the last six years. Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities. To be recognized for such a prestigious award means the world to me and I’m thankful to represent my foundation, Walter Payton and his family, the Hunt family, this team and all of Chiefs Kingdom on such a significant stage.”

“15 and the Mahomies” also congratulated their Chairman on social media.

Congratulations to our Chairman @PatrickMahomes who has been named the Kansas City Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award!#WPMOYChallenge + @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/bLNF1UDc6V — @15andmahomies (@15andMahomies) December 6, 2022

Here are some of Mahomes accomplishments off the field since entering the league:

2019: Founded “15 and the Mahomies.” To date, “nearly $2.75 million in grants” have been distributed by the foundation.

Kansas City Business Journal ranked “15 and the Mahomies” among Kansas City’s Biggest Charitable Trusts and Foundations by grant volume.

2020: Mahomes was a vocal leader partnering with RISE to Vote. He also teamed with the Hunt Family Foundation via an Inspire Change grant to turn Arrowhead Stadium into the largest polling center in the history of the Kansas City Election Board, serving more than 2,100 voters.

2021: Mahomes and his foundation re-dedicated Kansas City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the 58-year reunion of the “I Have a Dream” speech. This included a $1 million donation toward the playground and a series of community engagement meetings.

Hosted a OneSight Vision Clinic, providing free eye exams and glasses to more than 100 children in the Kansas City area. The foundation has also encouraged dental screenings and care throughout KC schools.

2022: Creation of the “15 for 15” signature program, which “will support 15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.”

“15 for 15” has allowed; underserved youth to attend Chiefs and Texas Tech games, funding for adoptions of rescue dogs complete with a year’s worth of supplies, funding for supplies for art-focused classrooms and after-school programs, funding for Camp Hope scholarships for youth battling cancer, outfitting for youth football teams with equipment and jerseys, educational tutorial programs for students in urban areas, funding for scholarships for the children of fallen or active-duty military members, support for athletes competing in Special Olympics, and assistance to anti-bullying organizations for in-school publicity.

2022: Donations for those dealing with food insecurity. “15 and the Mahomies” is responsible for distributing more than 15,000 meals.

2022: The “Read for 15” program also combats illiteracy and has more than 19,000 pledges from students, producing a 12% increase in reading scores.

2022: The “Volunteer for 15” program encourages youth to volunteer more and has over 500 pledges this year.

Message From Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt

The Chiefs press release included a statement from Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

“We are honored to have Patrick Mahomes represent the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community as our nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” Hunt voiced. “This award is arguably the most prestigious honor the NFL has as it identifies greatness both on and off the field, and I believe Patrick embodies the true characteristics this award recognizes. Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Patrick has continued to display an unwavering commitment to helping those in need. The work he does through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has impacted many in our community, and there really is no limit to what he can and will continue to do for Chiefs Kingdom and beyond.”