Chiefs Fans Roast NFL Commentator for ‘Atrocious’ Patrick Mahomes Take

Well, it only took one bad loss from Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs for the pitchforks and flaming torches to emerge.

Whether it was the argumentative letter the Kansas City Star chose to headline a story with or the talking heads on television this week, knives came out and Mahomes took one or two jabs in the back ahead of Week 4.

The latest was from NFL columnist and television personality Skip Bayless, who’s made a living off his outlandish takes. In a business like that, it’s often hard to outdo yourself but the sports commentator tried his best while debating Mahomes vs. Tom Brady on Fox Sports One’s “Undisputed.”

Skip Bayless Calls Patrick Mahomes ‘One of the Worst Throwers’

The talking point was simple — who would you want to lead your team right now between Mahomes and Brady? Most people would probably choose the 27-year-old in the prime of his career despite the legendary track record of Brady but Bayless went another direction entirely.

Not only did he back “TB12,” he took it upon himself to trash the Chiefs superstar in the process.

Right now, would you want Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady? 👀 "Brady was graded No. 1 in the league last year, I guess he just fell off…Mahomes is one of the worst throwers I've ever witnessed." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/LwoBCx1TuP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 29, 2022

“Everything you just said is highly comical to me,” Bayless began — which is ironic considering the words that he’s about to say to co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“I’ll give you this. If on Sunday, these two quarterbacks went out by themselves with a bunch of coaches on the field running them through combine drills, I believe that Patrick would beat Tom Brady in combine drills this Sunday out on a neutral field wherever they’re gonna play,” Bayless voiced. “And yet, I think the game is played 11-on-11, and it’s called football. It’s not called combine, it’s called football.”

“Last year, Patrick Mahomes with Tyreek [Hill], with [Travis] Kelce, with all of the above — with Andy Reid — he ranked 13th in grade by Pro Football Focus because he had a miserable year by your standards. He’s a transcendent thrower of the football,” Bayless mocked. “Baloney he is! He is one of the worst throwers I’ve ever witnessed. He has the worst footwork this side of Aaron Rodgers throwing the football.”

Wow. In one sentence Bayless managed to critique two of the best quarterbacks of all time as two of the worst in key areas, a new record!

It went on like this for a while, with Bayless also blaming Mahomes for the final drive in the Indianapolis Colts loss while praising Brady for being the number one thrower in the NFL in 2021. He also excused “the GOAT’s” poor 2022 numbers based on the injuries and absences in his wide receiver room.

Mahomes got no such treatment for losing Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson in one offseason and basically starting from scratch with a new core of pass-catchers. As you can imagine, fans were not very happy with this take from Bayless.

Chiefs Kingdom, NFL Fans Roasts Skip Bayless

“Undisputed” knows what they’re doing. The show makes its living off controversial debates but some are far worse than others — and the overall reaction from this one was one of the more negative I’ve ever seen.

“This is the most atrocious Skip Bayless take I’ve heard in some time,” one popular fan response read.

This is the most atrocious Skip Bayless take I've heard in some time — Gage Mitchusson (@GageMitchusson) September 29, 2022

“Calling Mahomes one of the worst throwers ever should be a criminal offense,” said another, as a third wrote: “Skip needs to retire. Dude makes zero sense every episode. Only reason I watch the show is because @ShannonSharpe makes him look ridiculous every segment.”

“Get this man off TV please!” Another pleaded and a different fan even urged the FBI to investigate this “misinformation” as “a threat to national security.”

A Chiefs fan also voiced: “This is a clown take if ever I’ve heard one. Do you want to reevaluate this comment? I swear you’re just looking for attention. Weren’t you loved enough as a child?”

“I could not get paid enough money to say some of the things these dudes do,” one final fan stated with integrity. Unfortunately, Bayless appears more than willing to sell out and cash in.