Chiefs Stars Show Off Wild Collection of ‘Primetime Fits’ [LOOK]

It’s Kansas City Chiefs football on primetime! And you know what that means — your favorite KC stars showing off their best outfits with the NFL spotlight shining brighter than ever.

To the surprise of no one, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was one of the first to show up at Arrowhead Stadium around 5:40 p.m. EST, rocking his typical Oakley reflector shades to block out all the cameras.

You already know who it is ⏰ pic.twitter.com/WAKkvKSFbe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 6, 2022

Mahomes was not suited in Week 9, although another video from Harold Kuntz highlighted a salmon-colored T-shirt and frayed jeans. A tempered look for the superstar, but some of his Chiefs teammates went much bolder with their selections.

Chiefs Show Off Wild Collection of Primetime Fits

Chiefs Twitter shared several of the best outfits of Week 9, which can be seen below.

They included wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (top left), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (bottom left), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (bottom right), and newcomer Kadarius Toney (top right).

Each was equally loud — as a fashion statement — but Smith-Schuster and “CEH” easily went above and beyond. The former rocked a graffiti-styled vest with matching snow goggles while the latter wore a denim-based outfit with a farmer’s hat in the same design.

Then there were wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore, who appeared to be on the same page. Fox 4 KC reporter PJ Green tweeted out a video of both.

Two salutes to Dennis Rodman tonight by the #Chiefs: Mecole Hardman with the shirt and Skyy Moore with the jacket. pic.twitter.com/v8QeStPdbd — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 6, 2022

He relayed: “Two salutes to Dennis Rodman tonight by the Chiefs: Mecole Hardman with the shirt and Skyy Moore with the jacket.”

Finally, Chiefs Twitter announced the arrival of head coach Andy Reid. “Big Red is in the building,” they proclaimed — mustache looking strong as ever.

Big Red is in the building 📍 pic.twitter.com/MBhAllMh8b — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 6, 2022

Ryan Tannehill Inactive for Titans, Kadarius Toney Active for Chiefs

Each franchise’s inactives were also revealed in the lead-up to the Sunday Night Football matchup, with a couple of mild bombshells mixed in. The big news was that the Tennessee Titans will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

This was always a possibility, although the veteran did log a limited practice on Friday to keep everyone in the dark on his potential availability. That means rookie Malik Willis will get his second-career NFL start in hostile territory.

Along with Tannehill, three injuries joined the QB on the Titans’ inactive list — fullback Tory Carter, safety Amani Hooker, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong. Offensive lineman Jordan Roos and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu were the final two scratches.

That means defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and edge rusher Bud Dupree will play against the Chiefs. Simmons had some strong remarks for KC ahead of this AFC face-off, despite missing a full week of practices. It appears he will gut it out and attempt to back up his words.

Kansas City also released their list of inactives, which included running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, and injured tight end Jody Fortson.

Here are our inactives for tonight's game against the Titans: RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

S Nazeeh Johnson

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

TE Jody Fortson — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 6, 2022

No real shockers from the Chiefs here, although this announcement did confirm the activation of Toney, who was acquired earlier this week via trade. Coach Reid hinted that this would be the case on November 4.

As Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney noted, first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie will also officially make his long-awaited return in Week 9. With that, the stage is set for some Sunday Night Football!