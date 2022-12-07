Raiders Lose Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champ in Practice Squad Poaching

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl class of 2019-20 has fallen on hard times.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland — a seven-game starter for KC that season and a consistent contributor throughout the playoff run — had been relegated to a practice squad role with the Las Vegas Raiders after signing there in early November. A fall from grace after starting opportunities with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

As fate would have it though, Ragland’s luck might be changing for the better.

Browns Poach Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champ From Raiders

The comeback tour is on — and it’s at the Raiders’ expense. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out the news, informing: “The [Cleveland] Browns signed LB Reggie Ragland to their active roster from Raiders practice squad and placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve with a torn ACL.”

The #Browns signed LB Reggie Ragland to their active roster from #Raiders practice squad and placed LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve with a torn ACL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022

With a 5-7 record and Deshaun Watson back in the fold at quarterback, the Browns are technically still “in the hunt” for the final AFC wildcard spot. The New York Jets currently hold that position at 7-5, and the only other teams with a better record are the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots at 6-6.

So in theory, this could be an opportunity for Ragland to get some playing time with an actual postseason contender for the first time since leaving the Chiefs. At 29 years of age, let’s see if the former Alabama product has anything left in the tank.