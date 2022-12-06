Chiefs Release Veteran Defender, Signaling Week 14 Promotion

Exactly one week ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed “Red Hulk” — AKA veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

The nine-year contributor and eight-year starter with the Baltimore Ravens was not acquired this late in the season to be a permanent practice squad reserve, he was brought in to play and potentially start. Today, the Chiefs toppled the first domino in the chain that leads to Williams suiting up for meaningful snaps, releasing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

Sports agent Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports addressed the news on Twitter.

The Kansas City Chiefs informed me they are releasing my client Taylor Stallworth. Veteran DT should get interest from other teams on waivers. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) December 6, 2022

To be frank, Stallworth did not live up to his offseason expectations in KC after he registered 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The disappointing year began with an injury this summer and a relegation to the practice squad following the preseason, but the interior lineman was eventually called up halfway through the 2022 campaign.

Since receiving that opportunity, his Pro Football Focus grade has been atrociously poor (29.5), ranking dead last behind fellow D-tackle Derrick Nnadi. The combination of the pair has set this Chiefs defense back when Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders are not on the field.

During his six-game tenure, Stallworth had just one quarterback pressure (a QB hit), with zero defensive “stops” and four total tackles on PFF. He provided very little positive impact but did manage to commit two penalties in limited action.

As mentioned in the open, this move is a clear signal that the coaching staff is ready to promote one of their two veterans off the practice squad — most likely Williams but potentially Danny Shelton if the newcomer is still getting himself acclimated. The Chiefs could choose to sign either to the active roster or spend a standard elevation on one against the Denver Broncos, but expect a Week 14 debut one way or the other.