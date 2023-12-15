Rob Gronkowski Supplies Chiefs With Bulletin Board Material for Patriots Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are in desperate need of a bounce back game versus the 3-10 New England Patriots in Week 15, and if the recent losing streak wasn’t enough motivation to right the ship, ex-Pats four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski just provided some more.

During a chat with guest host and former teammate Julian Edelman on the Up & Adams show sponsored by FanDuel TV, Gronkowski explained why he thinks New England will upset KC in Week 15.

“I am truly expecting the New England Patriots to put up some serious points vs. the Kansas City Chiefs,” Gronkowski began, clarifying that by “serious points” he means around 20 points — which would be considered a lot for the Pats this year.

“I expect them to beat the Chiefs this weekend,” the All-Pro tight end went on. “I feel like Coach [Bill] Belichick has the Chiefs’ number. How many times have we played them, and Coach Belichick has developed an unbelievable gameplan [to stop them]?”

Gronkowski even added that if New England does beat Kansas City in Week 15, it’ll supply other teams with “the staple blueprint on how to beat them through coaching.”

Chiefs-Patriots Profiles as Low-Scoring Affair

Gronkowski is right about one thing; Belichick’s defense will likely be very formidable at home so long as the Patriots’ offense takes care of the football.

They did a good job of that with Bailey Zappe at quarterback in Week 14, upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18 on Thursday Night Football. During that outing, New England got out in front 21-3 — and in the end, that was enough for Belichick and his defense to hold on.

The only Patriots turnover came on a Zappe interception in the second half.

The Chiefs have been following the same blueprint in 2023. Score early and rely on the defense.

In games they’ve had success against top competition — like in Germany against the Miami Dolphins or on the road versus the Jacksonville Jaguars — that’s what they did. That means whichever team gets out in front in Week 15 could just lean on their defense the rest of the way.

Patriots Will Challenge Chiefs WRs in Week 15

This matchup will also require a rebound from the WR corps. This group has been under fire since Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, but that doesn’t mean they cannot turn things around.

Week 15 would be a great place to start. Belichick is known for taking away the opposition’s best weapon. With running back Isiah Pacheco potentially sidelined for the second straight game, the Patriots’ focus will be squarely on superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

Will that extra attention open things up for rookie WR Rashee Rice? Can Kadarius Toney or Marquez Valdes-Scantling finally author their redemption stories?

It’ll be interesting to see where quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes with the football if Belichick attempts to take Kelce and Rice out of the game. One under-the-radar target could be veteran RB Jerick McKinnon, who had a ton of success out of the backfield in 2022.

The Chiefs have only scored 21 points or less in five out of their last six games going back to Week 6. The outlier was a 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and the entire KC offense are looking for answers right now, and they’ll either find some in New England or head back to Arrowhead with even more questions as they begin their final playoff push of 2023.