Chiefs Free Agent Departure Suspended After Leaving KC: Report

Two former Kansas City Chiefs running backs popped up in the NFL news cycle on the evening of July 31.

The first was suspended — and he was a member of the Chiefs organization last season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed the news on Dallas Cowboys ball-carrier Ronald Jones II, including a statement from the league.

“Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances,” the statement from the NFL spokesperson read. “Jones is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 18, following the team’s Week 2 game against the New York Jets.”

Jones joined the Cowboys in free agency on a one-year contract after winning his second Super Bowl ring with Chiefs. He appeared in seven games for KC, including one playoff outing. Overall, the veteran only accumulated 92 scrimmage yards and one touchdown.

Ex-Chiefs RB Derrick Gore Signs With Eric Bieniemy, Commanders

As for the second ex-Chiefs running back, former UDFA standout Derrick Gore resurfaced with the Washington Commanders on Monday afternoon. Of course, that means a reunion with ex-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

We have signed RB Derrick Gore — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 31, 2023

His new franchise announced the signing themselves, along with an accompanying article.

“Gore is the latest player to join Washington with ties to Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy,” Washington team reporter Zach Selby wrote after the transaction was finalized. “After being waived as part of final roster cuts in 2021 and re-signing to the Chiefs’ practice squad, Gore was elevated to the active roster and made his debut against Washington in Week 6. Gore played in 11 games that season, mostly as a special teams contributor, but he did rush for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 51 attempts. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.”

It’s not the last time Kansas City will see a former member of their organization end up with Washington while Bieniemy is the OC.

After the signing, KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs stressed that theory, noting: “Basically any Chiefs player on offense that gets waived or released during cutdowns & throughout the season will likely get a call from the Commanders. Bieniemy is going to collect all the former Chiefs he can to help set the mentality.”

Chiefs RB Deneric Prince Showing ‘Substance,’ Not ‘Hype’

Sticking with the running back room, the Chiefs have a new ball-carrier that’s stealing the spotlight just about every day of training camp, and Arrowhead Pride film analyst Caleb James believes that praise is justified after watching him in person.

“Every season, we see some hype about certain players — whether it is from ridiculous college highlight reels or players who emerge as fan favorites during camp,” James voiced regarding Prince. “But hype is not the word I would use to describe what we’re seeing from the rookie UDFA running back. Right now it looks more like substance.”

“Even during the offseason program, Prince was considered the most likely to become the team’s primary kickoff returner — but in training camp, his contributions to the offense have drawn the most attention,” the KC analyst went on, detailing different receptions and run plays.

Finally, James concluded that “while it is uncommon to call a rookie UDFA a lock to make the team’s roster, it feels more appropriate to begin debating his percentage of offensive snaps this season.”