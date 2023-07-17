Chiefs Predicted to Cut 2-Time Super Bowl Champ, 8-Year NFL Vet

The Kansas City Chiefs have always done a great job developing tight ends under head coach Andy Reid and TE coach Tom Melvin.

And over the past couple of OTA and camp periods, another tight end has emerged — former BYU starter Matt Bushman. Unfortunately, a preseason injury derailed Bushman’s chances of making the 53-man roster in 2022, but he’s been back with a vengeance so far this offseason, turning heads as a pass-catcher at every turn.

The latest roster projection from USA Today Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman even has Bushman making the 53 over veteran tight end Blake Bell — an eight-year NFL pro who was a part of both Super Bowl rosters for Kansas City.

Chiefs Reporter Predicts Matt Bushman Will Make 53-Man Roster Over Blake Bell

Goldman has mentioned Bushman as a player to watch once before, but this time he’s actually putting his money where his mouth is, cutting Bell off the 53 in his roster projection.

“Yes, Blake Bell is a fan favorite,” he wrote, “but the NFL is a fickle business. Bell missed most of last season with a hip injury and sat out of the offseason workout program due to an appendectomy.”

“The opportunity could be ripe for a young player like Bushman to push a veteran Bell off of the 53-man roster,” Goldman concluded.

At age 32 in August, a move away from the “Belldozer” could certainly make some sense. Bushman is only 27, and he has very little wear and tear since college being that he’s only appeared in two NFL games after entering the league in 2021.

Even with BYU, Bushman only registered three seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling his senior campaign. He was a consistent offensive weapon at the Utah school from 2017 through 2019, however, with at least 500 receiving yards and two touchdowns in all three seasons.

His best year was easily his junior campaign, logging 688 receiving yards and four touchdowns off 47 catches. Bushman did have more receptions during his freshman season though, with 49 catches for 520 yards.

During OTAs and minicamp this spring, it felt like Bushman was a reception leader every day that the media was in attendance. He also caught passes from all four quarterbacks, whether it was Patrick Mahomes or Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.

To no surprise, Goldman had Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Jody Fortson rounding out the TE room along with Bushman.

Another Chiefs 53-Man Projection Cuts WR Justyn Ross

Former Clemson standout Justyn Ross could be the most boom-or-bust prospect for the Chiefs in 2023. After entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie last spring due to injuries, Ross spent year one on the injured reserve.

Now he’s finally healthy, but will he give the KC coaching staff a reason to keep him with very little special teams impact? So far, fans say yes but most analysts have listed him as a cut.

Goldman followed suit in his July 17 projection, keeping Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James and Justin Watson over Ross.

“Even with some uncertainty, I don’t see the team carrying more than six receivers,” Goldman reasoned. “That has been the sweet spot for Andy Reid since 2013 and I don’t see that changing.”

“The players in the final two spots need to be able to fill several roles on special teams” the Chiefs Wire writer went on. “Watson and James can do that, but they’re going to have plenty of competition. I still believe that Justyn Ross is on the outside looking in when it comes to the 53-man roster, but he’ll get a chance to make his case during training camp and the preseason.”

If the Chiefs decide to waive Ross in 2023, the expectation is that one of the other 31 NFL franchises could claim him based on talent and potential alone.