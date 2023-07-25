2 Undrafted Chiefs Defenders Predicted to Make 53-Man Roster

Eight Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agents received guaranteed money in 2023 according to Over the Cap, and two of those eight were linebackers.

Rookies Cam Jones and Isaiah Moore were paid $135,000 and $130,000 respectively, which ranked third and fourth for the UDFA class behind defensive end Truman Jones and running back Deneric Prince. Since then, the pair of linebackers have proven why KC general manager Brett Veach was willing to pay them such a substantial amount just to get them at camp — impressing since OTAs.

Based on their play, KSHB41 Chiefs media member Nick Jacobs was even bold enough to predict that both Jones and Moore would make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

“[Nick] Bolton and [Drue] Tranquill will likely be the Chiefs most frequent linebackers on the field,” Jacobs explained after projecting that six linebackers would make the roster this summer. “The question becomes if [Leo] Chenal or [Willie] Gay will see the third spot. Jones and Moore can earn their roster spots through their special teams performances.”

In order to free up enough room for the two UDFAs, Jacobs’ major casualties on the defensive side were safety Deon Bush, defensive ends Malik Herring and Joshua Kaindoh, and fellow linebacker Jack Cochrane. In this prediction, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was also placed on the short-term injured reserve to start the year.

Special Teams Battle Should Determine LB5 Role Between Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones & Isaiah Moore

Considering the Chiefs yearly emphasis on special teams, this prediction isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Having said that, it’s more likely Kansas City keeps five linebackers rather than six — and ST coordinator Dave Toub may have the final say when it comes to that LB5 spot.

If you look at the Chiefs’ special teams snaps in 2022, Cochrane finished sixth overall according to Pro Football Focus with 315. His ST rating (61.9) was the lowest of the top eight contributors, however, so there is room for improvement at Cochrane’s role.

That’s where Jones and Moore come in. The former was referred to as a “ready-made special teamer” out of college by The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler. Agreeing was The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs, who relayed that Jones’ expectations “should see him step into an NFL locker room and assume a developmental role with special teams capabilities.”

Moore had a similar scouting report, except his instincts and play recognition stood out above all else.

If the Chiefs coaching staff determines that either Jones or Moore can do Cochrane’s job while also offering a higher ceiling, the 2022 UDFA will likely be cut loose. Don’t count out Bush for one of these two final roster spots either, considering the veteran DB finished first in special teams snaps for KC last season.

If Bush is cut, it will be because draft picks Chamarri Conner, Nic Jones and Nazeeh Johnson (2022 selection) have shown enough in camp to assume his integral ST duties.

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton a Team Leader at Young Age of 23

Fellow linebacker and on-field defensive play-caller Nick Bolton spoke with reporters on July 23, and he discussed his leadership role.

“I definitely want to be the best person I can be to help our team win,” Bolton voiced. “From a leadership role, [I’ll do] whatever the guys need me to do.”

“That’s kind of what I’m here for,” he went on. “I’ll be helping them learn, the young guys coming in, just to give them the opportunity to learn the scheme, how fast they can learn it kind of helps us out, helps us be better.”

Bolton also joked that at the young age of 23, it’s still a shock when some of the rookies refer to him as “sir.”

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy,” Bolton explained. “A lot of young guys don’t believe I’m 23 years old, man. I tell them I’m 23, and they look at me like I’m crazy. I got on one of the young DBs [at practice], I called [him] and he said — ‘Yes, sir.’ I’m like — man, I’m 23 years old. You’re probably older than me.”

In the NFL, age is often determined by experience, not years on Earth.