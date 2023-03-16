New Chiefs Signing Starts KC Tenure With Mic-Drop Message to Fans

Kansas City Chiefs new defensive end Charles Omenihu signed his contract in KC on March 16, and he had a strong message for fans upon joining the organization officially.

“Chiefs Kingdom, what’s up with y’all? Charles Omenihu here,” he began on the Chiefs Twitter account, voicing: “Can’t wait to get to work, can’t wait to come in and contribute, and let’s go back to another Super Bowl — why not?”

“Let’s go back to another Super Bowl, why not?” 😏@charless_94 will fit in just fine. pic.twitter.com/vVd09KPT3I — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2023

Omenihu’s Super Bowl quote must have resonated with fans, because within two hours, the video tweet already had 1.3K likes and over 55K views. Not bad for his first moment as a Chief.

Charles Omenihu ‘Ecstatic’ to Join Chiefs Kingdom

Play

Jawaan Taylor and Charles Omenihu Introduction Press Conference | Kansas City Chiefs The newest members of Chiefs Kingdom T Jawaan Taylor and DE Charles Omenihu speak to the media 3/16/2023 Jawaan Taylor 0:00 Charles Omenihu 8:24 Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #kansascitychiefs #chiefs #nfl #nflplayoffs #kcvsphi #superbowl Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs… 2023-03-16T19:55:51Z

After receiving a two-year, $20 million contract from general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs — including 8.6 million guaranteed according to Spotrac — the 25-year-old couldn’t keep from smiling.

Houston-based NFL reporter Aaron Wilson checked in with the former Texans draft pick, relaying that Omenihu was “ecstatic” to join Kansas City. “I’m ecstatic,” the pass rusher stated via Wilson, “I’m elated to join a franchise that people are almost calling a dynasty.”

During his introductory press conference on March 16, Omenihu also admitted to the KC media that he thought the Chiefs were going to draft him after a really positive pre-draft interview with Veach. “Definitely felt the energy from Spags [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo],” he added. “Circle back four years later and I’m here, so it all worked out.”

In terms of what he brings to the table as a player, Omenihu focused on one word: “Versatility.” He concluded that “whatever they need me to do, I think I’ve shown that throughout my career.”

Charles Omenihu Referred to as ‘Perfect Addition’ for Chiefs Defense in Free Agency

During a segment of KC Sports Network’s “The Draft Show,” ESPN draft expert Matt Miller broke down why he feels Omenihu could be the “perfect addition” for this Chiefs defense in 2023.

Miller explained: “I’m excited, not just because I’ve known Charles a long time — since he was a young player at Texas — but also having followed his career. He’s a good match for what Kansas City needs. Frank Clark has obviously been let go [and] I think one thing you [B.J. Kissel] and I have talked about is getting bigger, longer players on the defensive line. It’s been something that Steve Spagnuolo wanted to do — this fits.”

Miller continued, getting into Omenihu’s aforementioned versatility. He detailed: “Omenihu has played defensive end in a 3-4, he’s played defensive end in a 4-3, the Niners had him bump inside on rush downs a lot last year… and I know people are going to look at the stats and they’re not overly impressive, but when you look at snap count versus pass rush production, I think [Omenihu is] really, really promising.”

“He’s a starter,” Miller went on to guarantee. “He’s a starter at defensive end, so I think with [George] Karlaftis and Omenihu at end [and] obviously, you have the great Chris Jones on the inside — we’ll see what that other defensive tackle spot looks like — now you’ve got a lot of versatility up front.”

Miller concluded that he “loves that” versatility, which can cause confusion for the opposing protection. As usual, it sounds like Omenihu was hand-picked by Veach and the KC scouts to slide right into this defense and perform.