Ex-Chiefs’ Frank Clark Teases Chris Jones Convo After Holdout Update

As we all review another day of Kansas City Chiefs training camp, Chris Jones’ holdout has no end in sight.

There was a somewhat positive update on August 3, however, courtesy of ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini — who joined the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the hot topics around the league.

"The number that Chris Jones wants is a big number.. The Chiefs understand his value and they're optimistic that they're gonna get a deal done"@diannaESPN #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SvezsOftuj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2023

“I had a conversation with someone this morning that’s involved in the [Chris Jones] negotiations and they still feel really optimistic [the Chiefs] are gonna get it done,” Russini relayed, adding that the salary Jones wants is a “big number.”

“Every conversation I’ve had with [the Chiefs] over the last few months has been nothing but understanding his value, understanding his role on this team, ‘we want to get this done, we feel good we’re going to get this done, we’re optimistic,'” she went on, “so that’s one of those where I think it feels a little icky right now but I think it’s going to work out by the time we get to at least the third, fourth week of camp.”

Russini did note that the Chiefs expected Jones to show up to camp, and his absence “threw a wrench” in Kansas City’s initial timeline. She added ominously: “Could it go off-track? Yeah of course. We’ve seen it happen.”

Ex-Chiefs DE Frank Clark Says ‘Lemme Go Call’ Chris Jones

A few hours after that update dropped on X (recently rebranded from Twitter), former Chiefs teammate Frank Clark made waves with a viral post.

“Lemme go call Chris and see how his day going,” Clark voiced, and fans ran with the teasing comment from there.

Lemme go call Chris and see how his day going — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) August 3, 2023

“Frank Clark is recruiting Chris Jones to a superior city,” one popular pro-Denver Broncos response read. “PS: Chris Jones still hasn’t signed an extension in KC.”

“Delete this 😂,” an account called “The Kingdom” replied for the other side of the rivalry.

Another Broncos supporter wrote: “Frank I’d buy your jersey if you can recruit Chris.” While a KC fan said: “Don’t become a Tyreek Hill.”

The best reaction might have been a GIF from the Austin Powers movie series though.

Whatever happens with Jones, it’s unlikely the Chiefs would trade him anytime soon — let alone inside the division. Clark is just messing with his old fanbase, and from the look of the responses, it worked.

Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton Returns From PUP List to the Cheers of Teammates

On the bright side, Jones’ likely backup was activated off the PUP list on August 2. That player was Tershawn Wharton, and according to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, the pass rusher got a strong ovation from teammates upon his return.

Wharton: “I think it took a moment to just take it all in because I’ve been watching for so long. I’ve never had a serious injury and just seeing those guys and their reaction to it, shows that it is a family here and that I got love on the team, you know.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

“I think it took a moment to just take it all in because I’ve been watching for so long,” Wharton told reporters after fighting his way back from a torn ACL. “I’ve never had a serious injury and just seeing those guys and their reaction to it shows that it is a family here and that I got love on the team, you know?”

He also noted that “my teammates encouraged me to keep my head up” throughout the recovery process.

Daniel Wise and Matt Dickerson had been getting most of the first-team reps with Jones and Wharton missing — and that should continue until the latter is healthy enough for team drills or the former shows his face — but neither are expected to make the Week 1 roster in all honesty. Derrick Nnadi and rookie Keondre Coburn will likely fill out the D-tackle room once Jones and Wharton get themselves back onto the field.