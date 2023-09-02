Familiar Face Floated as Chiefs’ ‘Preferred Trade Partner’ for Chris Jones

Very few Kansas City Chiefs fans want to even think about trading superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones, but with Week 1 approaching and almost zero public movement in extension talks, this end result is beginning to become more real.

After all, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had no intention of trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill either — until it was clear that they were too far apart on his price tag. So, Kansas City dealt their star talent, and then they went and won a Super Bowl.

Now the argument can be made that Jones is much more irreplaceable than Hill. There’s no Patrick Mahomes II on the defensive side to pick up the slack, because that player is in fact Jones. Having said that, it’s time to at least consider who might offer the Chiefs a haul for the game-wrecking DT, whether as a bargaining chip or a contingency plan.

On September 1, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report detailed four potential trade suitors that make sense for both parties, and his “preferred trade partner” from a KC perspective was former Chiefs executive Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears.

NFL Writer Explains Why Bears & Ryan Poles Make the Most Sense for KC if Chiefs Decide to Trade Chris Jones

Obviously, there is a relationship between Veach and Poles, and that could be lucrative for both sides if Jones were to be traded. They’ve also reportedly “inquired” about him already, per Todd Fuhrman of the Bet The Board podcast. Those aren’t the only reasons Chicago makes sense as a trade partner for the Chiefs according to Gagnon, however.

“The Chicago Bears would probably be a preferred trade partner for the Chiefs simply because they’re much less likely than Dallas [or another Super Bowl contender] to make a run in 2023,” he explained. “That dynamic could potentially enable Chicago to land Jones for less than a first-round pick.”

That last part feels very unlikely. If Veach trades Jones, he’ll get back a first-round selection minimum, but the Bears definitely aren’t on KC’s radar as much as an AFC contender or a known NFC challenger like Philadelphia or San Francisco.

The Bears also have two available first rounders in 2024 after trading out of the top spot in 2023 — which Gagnon noted within his article as well.

“Consider this an early investment in the exact type of player [the Bears] covet,” the Bleacher Report analyst concluded, “and an immediate upgrade over Justin Jones.”

Cowboys, Lions & Packers Make the List of Potential Chris Jones Trade Suitors for Chiefs

Chicago actually wasn’t the first team on the list — being that Gagnon ranked it based on who “should pursue” Jones via trade. From that perspective, his top option was the Dallas Cowboys.

“This has a non-zero chance of biting the Chiefs in the behind if they end up facing the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl LVIII, but few teams will realistically deal for Jones without believing it’ll make them a prime contender and at least Dallas resides in the other conference,” Gagnon wrote.

“It’s now or never for Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and Co., and according to Spotrac they have more salary-cap space than all but five NFL teams,” he went on. “That gives them wiggle room to absorb Jones’ inherited cap charge of $20.8 million.”

Gagnon also hypothesized that Jones would “likely cost them” a first-round pick and third-year starter Osa Odighizuwa — a 25-year-old former third-round selection who should help KC fill the void at defensive tackle.

The writer also named the Detroit Lions as a team on the cusp of Super Bowl contention that needs Jones to “put [them] over the top.” Similar to the Cowboys, the Lions have younger defensive linemen that they could package with a first-round selection as their return.

Finally, the Green Bay Packers stood out as the fourth potential trade suitor for Jones — which could spark a bidding war in the NFC North and drive up the Chiefs’ price.

“This team still has the talent to contend if the Jordan Love project succeeds, and there’s plenty of experience on defense,” Gagnon reasoned. “The problem is that’s not the case up front on defense, where key cogs Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and De’Vondre Campbell all play off the line.”

Gagnon also called Jones an upgrade on Kenny Clark and/or Devonte Wyatt — who could make sense as part of the return — if the Packers want to go all-in behind Love. This trade may not yield a first-round selection, but a player like Clark (plus draft picks) would probably keep the Chiefs in contention on the AFC side of things.