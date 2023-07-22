NFL Writer Determines Chiefs’ ‘Toughest Roster Decision’ of Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a lot of tough decisions to make over the course of 2023 training camp and the preseason.

Having said that, one of general manager Brett Veach’s biggest mistakes could be his most difficult decision this summer. In 2020, Veach elected to spend a first-round draft pick on a running back — which is uncommon in the modern-day NFL.

Since that point in time, that running back has underachieved with 2,199 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns over three seasons and just 33 games. That player is of course, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and an NFL writer believes that keeping or cutting him will be the “toughest” call for the Chiefs front office over the next month or so.

Chiefs Must Weigh Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injury History & Cap Hit vs ‘Flashes of Brilliance’

Enzo Flojo of Clutch Points wrote the article on Edwards-Helaire and the RB room on July 21, noting that the LSU product’s production waned after a “promising” rookie season.

“Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the Chiefs,” Flojo began. “Last season, however, he played just 10 games. He tallied just 302 rushing yards on 71 carries. Take note that injuries and inconsistency have plagued his career so far, and the team must decide if he is worth keeping on the roster.”

“Of course, cutting or trading him would not be an easy decision for the Chiefs,” he continued later. “Again, he has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the team. He also helped them win the Super Bowl last season.”

If the Chiefs do part ways with “CEH,” whether by cut or trade, Kansas City would save cap space. They can recoup much more via trade, however.

Per Over the Cap, Edwards-Helaire’s release would only save $865,726, while a trade would free up approximately $2.086 million. For that reason, the Chiefs would love for the former first rounder to impress during camp, even if they don’t end up deciding to keep him.

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be cut from the Kansas City Chiefs roster due to injuries, inconsistent performance, and the presence of other running back options such as [Isiah] Pacheco and [Jerick] McKinnon,” Flojo outlined. “The Chiefs also declined Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option, which means he will become a free agent after the 2023 season.”

He added that the injury history is probably the “biggest factor” when it comes to CEH.

“These have been a significant factor in his potential departure from the Chiefs,” Flojo reasoned. “He missed several games in each of his three seasons with the team, including a high-ankle sprain that ended his 2022 season. Inconsistent performance has also been an issue, with Edwards-Helaire setting career lows in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and receptions in 2022. The Chiefs have other options at running back, and they must decide if Edwards-Helaire is worth keeping on the roster.”

The X-factor is undrafted rookie Deneric Prince. If the UDFA can show he’s just as much of an impact player as CEH, Veach will feel much better about moving on from a disappointing draft choice.

Chiefs UDFA Deneric Prince Believes He Can Be ‘Every-Down Back’

Play

If the Edwards-Helaire decision comes down to Prince, the Chiefs’ overall confidence in him will be key — and the rookie’s self-confidence might help convince them.

“Me personally, I feel like I’m an every-down back,” Prince told reporters on July 21. “I feel like I can do it all. Routes to running hard, whatever they need.”

That’s not to say the first-year prospect is cocky. “Obviously, I want to get better at everything,” he voiced later on. “So, I feel like I can improve in my pass protection and whatever coach needs me to improve on, I’m looking to work for it.”

Edwards-Helaire and Prince are similar in many ways — outside of their draft status. Both are plus pass-catchers out of the backfield that have the ability to grind out tough yardage and make plays in space.

They’re well-rounded combinations of the best aspects of Pacheco and McKinnon, although it’s also possible neither is as strong in the areas that make the two KC starters great.

Prince is already expected to make the roster as a potential kick returner and RB4. The question is whether or not the Chiefs need four running backs on the roster, and whether CEH is more expendable than the 23-year-old rookie.