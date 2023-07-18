8-Year NFL Vet Has Clear Opportunity to ‘Crack’ Chiefs Roster

Kansas City Chiefs training camp is almost upon us as quarterbacks and rookies begin to report, and one area of intrigue is the defensive line.

For starters, it’s hard to get a good sense of the offensive and defensive line competitions before the pads come on. Few positions are more integral to the game of football than the trenches, and the summer battles that occur in them are typically very fun to watch.

The Chiefs got younger on the D-line in 2023, but they also lost a couple of key pieces in free agency. Those vacancies open the door of opportunity for others, and two under-the-radar names were discussed during a recent USA Today Chiefs Wire article highlighting players that need to have a “strong start” in training camp.

They were eight-year NFL veteran Danny Shelton and third-year undrafted edge rusher Malik Herring.

Chiefs Writer Features Danny Shelton & Malik Herring as Bubble Candidates to Watch on the Defensive Line

Charles Goldman was the Chiefs Wire writer that reminded fans of Shelton and Herring. The former is coming off a lost season with the Kansas City practice squad despite having more experience than most of the Chiefs D-line combined.

Shelton entered the league as a first-round talent in 2015, and he’s gained a reputation as a massive run-clogger up the gut since then.

“When the Chiefs signed Shelton a season ago, fans were expecting a two-down contributor,” Goldman began. “Instead, they got a player who spent the season on the practice squad.”

“He got one call-up to the 53-man roster in Week 16, which marked the first time that the former first-round draft pick had played since 2021,” he went on. “With depth at the defensive tackle position lacking, Shelton has an opportunity to crack the roster, but he’ll need to take full advantage in training camp.”

As Goldman mentioned, it just so happens that the D-tackle position is especially thin in 2023. Derrick Nnadi is a backup level talent in a starting role, Keondre Coburn is a sixth-round rookie, and Tershawn Wharton is recovering from a torn ACL.

Aside from Chris Jones, there’s no telling what this unit will look like after training camp. Perhaps a more in-shape Shelton can re-emerge and steal a spot.

Herring is another intriguing reserve that has hung around the Chiefs organization for the past couple of years. “A former undrafted free agent in 2021, Herring appeared in just seven games for the Chiefs last season,” Goldman outlined. “He recorded six total tackles and a fumble recovery during that span.”

The analyst concluded that “with the additions made on the defensive line this offseason, Herring will need to have a strong training camp and prove that he’s made progress within the defensive system to this point.”

Malik Herring Has More Competition Than Danny Shelton Within Chiefs D-Line

Assuming Charles Omenihu and Mike Danna are both utilized more on the edge than the interior, Herring has a much tougher road to the Week 1 roster than Shelton.

The Chiefs flaunt two recent first-round talents at defensive end (George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah), a 2023 draft pick in B.J. Thompson, former draft picks in Danna and Joshua Kaindoh, a younger UDFA in Truman Jones and the aforementioned Omenihu.

Barring a trade, there might be one roster spot to be had at this position, and that could go away if the Chiefs re-sign Carlos Dunlap.

On the interior, however, Shelton is up against a crew of journeymen as things currently stand. If Wharton misses action, his top competition for a fourth DT role would be Matt Dickerson, Phil Hoskins, Daniel Wise and Chris Williams. Don’t feel ashamed if you don’t recognize all of these names at first glance.