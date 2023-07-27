Chiefs Cut Candidate Slims Down in Hopes of Career Revival

The Kansas City Chiefs have a conundrum at the defensive tackle position. As it currently stands, Chris Jones is holding out and Tershawn Wharton could begin the regular season on the short-term injured reserve.

While that might open up another DT spot on the 53-man roster — with extra reps to go around in practice — the candidates are somewhat uninspiring. Derrick Nnadi and rookie Keondre Coburn should have a role when all is said and done, but the depth chart is barren behind them.

Reserves Daniel Wise and Matt Dickerson have gotten some early opportunities to seize a job in camp, but the sleeper of this group could be eight-year NFL veteran Danny Shelton — a former first-round selection back in 2015.

Can Chiefs DT Danny Shelton Revive Career After Losing Weight?

Shelton has had a solid career despite his journeyman track record, but his play has fallen off the past couple of seasons. Last year, the Chiefs only elevated him off the practice squad for one game, and no one else around the league felt the inclination to poach him onto their active roster either.

Part of that was his physical condition. Shelton showed up to Kansas City massively overweight, and that led to a sort of redshirt campaign. Having said that, Arrowhead Pride analyst Caleb James noted that the big man “looks noticeably slimmer” this summer while in attendance on July 23.

“After an offseason with [defensive line coach] Joe Cullen it appears as though the effort has been put in by both sides to revive Shelton’s career,” James added later. “Can’t evaluate the OL and DL that closely without pads but this will be a great story to keep an eye on.”

It will be interesting to see if Shelton can step up and have some sort of impact in 2023, even if he begins the year on the practice squad once again. The Chiefs are thin on the interior, and you never know when you’ll need a veteran presence to come in and get the job done.

Chiefs New Pass Rusher Charles Omenihu Could Be Utilized Heavily at DT to Start 2023 Season

There is another option for Kansas City — and one that’s becoming more popular by the day. Charles Omenihu was signed for his versatility this spring, and while he was expected to take over for Frank Clark on the edge, plans change.

During a couple of recent 53-man roster projections from Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney and KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs, Omenihu was talked about as the fourth D-tackle until Wharton returns. The former even listed the free agent addition as a defensive tackle alongside Jones, Nnadi and Coburn.

“Kansas City has some intriguing developmental prospects beyond these four who will make the initial club, and veteran Danny Shelton is still hanging around,” Sweeney voiced. “I’ve listed Omenihu as a defensive tackle because that’s where the Chiefs are most excited about him.”

Sweeney added that “I considered Tershawn Wharton here, but as of this writing, he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL in October. During the early portion of camp open to quarterbacks and rookies, Wharton could be seen working with athletic trainers off to the side with a substantial brace on his knee. I went back and forth but ultimately decided Wharton stays on the PUP to start the NFL season.”

Jacobs agreed with Sweeney, lumping all his D-linemen together. His eight selections were Jones, Omenihu, George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Mike Danna, Coburn, Nnadi and BJ Thompson.

“The defensive line looks set on the six spots,” Jacobs detailed further. “The question becomes who will win out special teams wise between Thompson versus [Joshua] Kaindoh. For now I have Shelton out with the expectation that Wharton continues to work his way back from injury. The Chiefs have a better pass rushing rotation that allows them to mix and match at each position.”

Omenihu would mostly play the interior on pass-rushing downs, with Jones and Nnadi likely to start the game at the position. Danna also has some ability inside, should KC need it.