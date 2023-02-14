NFC Suitor ‘Interested in Hiring’ Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy After Parade

All eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy within the KC organization.

The long-time OC has proven himself as a winner within this franchise since 2013 — working his way up from running backs coach to coordinator in 2018 after Matt Nagy left for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. Now, with Nagy back and Bieniemy up for a new contract again this offseason, many wonder if the successful offensive mind will try to establish himself away from the shadow of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes II.

With no head coaching offers once again, some believe Bieniemy might consider a lateral move to a franchise that would allow him to call plays. If he decides to do this, one suitor appears ready to hire him as soon as this week.

On February 12, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported: “Washington remains interested in hiring Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy as its [new] offensive coordinator, and could meet with him this week, per sources.”

Per Schefter, the Commanders are interviewing former Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman today on February 14, and many have noted that the organization is waiting until after Super Bowl festivities conclude to chat with Bieniemy officially. Speaking of the Ravens, they announced Georgia play-caller Todd Monken as their new OC on February 14 as well, eliminating Baltimore as an option for “E.B.”

Bieniemy was also previously linked to the Tennessee Titans’ OC role too, but like the Ravens, they have since hired someone else. That makes the Commanders one of the only known options left for the Chiefs OC if he were to move laterally.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid ‘Hoping’ Eric Bieniemy Gets an Opportunity to ‘Run the Show’

After the 2023 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid spoke to media members one last time in Arizona on February 13.

According to Charles Goldman of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire, he addressed the Bieniemy rumors during this final chat out west. “Listen, Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us,” Reid told reporters on potential staff changes in 2023. “I think he has been tremendous for the NFL. I am hoping he [gets] an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

On February 14 via video chat, Reid added that “there’s no reason [Bieniemy] shouldn’t get one of these jobs” — whether that’s as a head coach or offensive play-caller. “He’s too good of a coach not to,” the Chiefs HC voiced to end the interview.

Big Red has not answered whether or not Bieniemy would return if no head coach or offensive coordinator roles are made available elsewhere, but the assumption is that the Chiefs would welcome him back so long as he’s interested in reupping his deal.

In the event that Bieniemy leaves, or the Chiefs let him go, Nagy is expected to reclaim his role as offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

Commanders’ OC Job Presents High-Risk, High-Reward Opportunity for Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy leaving for a job in Washington would be tremendously risky considering head coach Ron Rivera has already told “PFT Live” that they plan to enter training camp with second-year prospect Sam Howell as the starting quarterback in 2023.

The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina performed decently during his lone start at the end of the 2022 season, but his lack of NFL experience is definitely somewhat concerning for any potential offensive coordinator hire.

For Bieniemy, going from Mahomes and the Chiefs system to Howell and the offensive mess that is the Commanders would be like downgrading your airplane seat from first class on a private jet to an aisle seat in coach that’s right next to bathroom.

Having said that, what better place to prove that you deserve to be an NFL head coach once and for all? Rivera is another former Reid disciple, so the coaching ties are there, but a move like this from Bieniemy would take some massive guts.