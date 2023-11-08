Chiefs Called One of ‘Best Options’ for Available 2-Time Champion Pass Rusher

After new rumors of his availability, the Kansas City Chiefs have come up as a potential fit for veteran free agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport dropped the news that sparked the discussion for KC.

“Free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top rushers still available, is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, per sources,” Rapoport informed on November 8. “He started 13 games for the [Baltimore] Ravens last year.”

If Frank didn’t want that PS spot… https://t.co/SF1iEYVG7u — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) November 8, 2023

Arrowhead Pride lead analyst Ron Kopp Jr. was one of the first to point out the Chiefs as a possible win-win destination, voicing — “If Frank [Clark] didn’t want that [practice squad] spot…” — in a quoted post.

And he wasn’t the only one that came to that conclusion on November 8.

NFL Writer Names Chiefs & Bills as Best Destinations for Jason Pierre-Paul

Shortly after the Rapoport update, Clutch Points writer Max Escarpio outlined a few potential landing spots that make sense for Pierre-Paul and his next suitor.

“There are a couple of contending teams that are likely eyeing the possible addition of Pierre-Paul,” Escarpio noted. “Teams that need more depth at pass-rusher positions include the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.”

“The Bills and Chiefs seem like the best options for both parties,” he added later, throwing the Dallas Cowboys into the mix as well.

“Since the Bills already have one of those ex-Super Bowl champions in Von Miller, the Chiefs are the perfect option to bring Pierre-Paul to the practice squad and evaluate if he has a chance to make an impact this postseason,” the NFL writer concluded.

At the very least, this is something to look into for Kansas City. They appeared to be interested in Clark on a practice squad deal, as Kopp pointed out, so why not another clutch postseason contributor like Pierre-Paul?

The former All-Pro is a two-time Super Bowl champion of the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At age 34, he’s closing in on 100 career sacks with 94.5 over 13 regular seasons and another 3.5 during the playoffs.

With the Ravens in 2022, Pierre-Paul was still impactful registering 3.0 sacks, 26 total tackles (five for a loss), five pass defenses and one interception. He added another half-sack and a tackle during Baltimore’s lone playoff outing last winter.

Jason Pierre-Paul Wants to Crack 100 Career Sacks, Believes He Can Help as Pass Rusher & Mentor

During an exclusive interview with “The Pivot Podcast” on October 10, Pierre-Paul talked openly about returning to the NFL in 2023.

“I’m trying to reach 100 sacks,” the veteran playmaker admitted. “That’s a goal I want, and I haven’t been given the opportunity.”

“The transition for me is easy,” Pierre-Paul went on to explain. “So, when I do get the call, or when I got the call, it’s like — okay, football wants me, they want my talent to show these [younger] individuals how to do it.”

The long-time edge defender also told the podcast that “guys ain’t tackling how they used to tackle” and “guys ain’t running how they used to run,” pointing out that he can teach prospects a technique or too while he’s pushing for 100 sacks.

“So, what the vets know, you just gotta teach it to these kids [and] hopefully they understand it and grasp it,” Pierre-Paul reiterated.

The Chiefs have several younger pass rushers that could stand to benefit from Pierre-Paul’s knowledge of the game. 2023 first rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah and 2023 fifth rounder BJ Thompson stand out, but George Karlaftis and Malik Herring are still learning too — among others.

Clark helped Karlaftis a ton in 2022, so this concept isn’t lost on the KC coaching staff.

“I’ve been through too much for a person to tell me what I can’t do,” Pierre-Paul voiced on October 10, finishing the thought. “So, I’m reaching for that 100 sacks. [And] hopefully, one day I am a Hall of Famer.”

Wouldn’t it be nice for “JPP” to retire back at the top of the league, achieving 100 career sacks and adding the third Super Bowl ring of his career with a different franchise.