Chiefs Analyst Suggests KC Should Shop Veteran at Deep Position

It’s beginning to become apparent that the Kansas City Chiefs have the best sort of problem at wide receiver — an abundance of options ahead of the cutdown.

The emergence of youngsters like Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio and Kekoa Crawford have led some to question why a veteran like Justin Watson is being projected to make the roster. Arrowhead Pride analyst Ron Kopp Jr. even hinted publicly that KC should consider trading Watson before finalizing their 53-man squad.

#Chiefs better be in contact with those 6-7 teams in the lead up to cutdown day https://t.co/jBadG7ZHza — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) August 14, 2023

While referencing a quote from Watson that “6-7 teams” were interested in signing him this offseason, Kopp added that “the Chiefs better be in contact with those 6-7 teams in the lead up to cutdown day.”

Chiefs Can Save Cap Space by Trading WR Justin Watson

Kopp has been dropping breadcrumbs for fans that a departure from Watson could be worthwhile for Kansas City. “Justin Watson played 15% of the Chiefs’ special teams last season,” he noted on August 13. “67 total snaps ranked 30th on the team.”

Typically thought of as more of a core special teamer, Watson may not offer as much as a Ross or Remigio if he’s only logging 15% of snaps on Dave Toub’s ST unit. After all, the sixth-year wideout only accumulated 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2022, with a career-high five drops as a steady cog within a Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

It remains to be seen if one of the youngster’s would have better luck in 2023, but there is certainly the potential for more out of this role — whether on special teams, offense or both.

According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs would sacrifice $1.23 million in cap space if they were to cut Watson this summer, but they’d only lose $150,000 in 2024. If they’re able to trade Watson to one of his previous suitors, that 2023 dead charge drops to $150,000 both years.

At the very least, it’s worth looking into if the younger wide receivers continue to perform over the remaining two preseason outings.

Chiefs Writer Says Justin Watson ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’

The contrarian to Kopp was Chiefs insider Charles Goldman (A-to-Z Sports), who wrote that Watson “isn’t going anywhere” on August 14.

“In the preseason, sometimes you can learn more about the team’s plans for the season from players who don’t play a whole lot,” Goldman explained. “Justin Watson, for instance, played just five snaps on offense all game and they all came with the first-team offense. Do you know who else played five snaps on the first-team offense? Travis Kelce.”

“Watson also played on special teams, but he didn’t play with any of the starting special teams units,” he went on. “Why? Because Watson is viewed by the coaching staff as a starter on offense, not a starter on special teams.”

It is possible that the Chiefs coaching staff prefers the experience of Watson to the uncertainty of Remigio or Crawford — despite their higher ceilings. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth rounder registered a career-high 494 snaps on offense in 2022. That was exactly 43% of KC’s offensive opportunities according to Pro Football Reference.

I asked AI to make a picture of #Chiefs WR Justin Watson as "The Joker" because he is basically becoming that level of villain for #ChiefsKingdom. The results were pretty awesome: pic.twitter.com/W3gZ53pBJC — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 14, 2023

“It’s time to rip the band-aid off, Chiefs Kingdom,” Goldman concluded. “Watson has a role and he plays it well. The coaches like him. His teammates like him. Does he need to improve his completion percentage in 2023? There is no question about it. Preseason Week 1 suggests the guy is closer to a roster lock than he is to getting cut or traded.”