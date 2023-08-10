Chiefs Insider Predicts 2 Unexpected Cuts: ‘Rip the Band-Aid Off’

The Kansas City Chiefs have not missed on many draft picks in recent years, but a perfect draft might actually be rarer than a Super Bowl.

Looking back at 2022, for example, KC general manager Brett Veach appears to have hit on at least eight members of his 10-man class — and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was turning into a year two success story up until his season-ending injury this summer. The lone weak spot has been offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. Oh, so close to perfection.

Another recent miss on the offensive line has been OT Lucas Niang. Between opting out during the pandemic and suffering injuries, the third-round selection has only appeared in 19 games over three years inside the organization.

Now in 2023, both Kinnard and Niang could be on the hot seat.

Chiefs Writer Urges KC to Cut Lucas Niang & Darian Kinnard in 2023

During an August 10 roster projection, Chiefs insider Charles Goldman (now of A-to-Z Sports) predicted that both Niang and Kinnard would be cut this summer. Instead, he kept just three backups on the O-line: C/G Nick Allegretti, OT Wanya Morris and G/C Mike Caliendo.

“I decided to go light on the offensive line in this particular projection,” Goldman began. “It wouldn’t be the first time Andy Reid has carried just eight offensive linemen (2013 and 2015), but it would be the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.”

“I think that the team is grooming Wanya Morris to play swing tackle,” he went on, explaining: “Both Nick Allegretti and Mike Caliendo have interior versatility (both guard spots and center) and we all know Joe Thuney can play tackle in a pinch. There just seems to be little progress from players like Lucas Niang and Darian Kinnard, and it might be better to rip the Band-Aid off quickly.”

Goldman added that “maybe [the Chiefs] get lucky and one of them clears waivers and lands on the practice squad,” but seemed content with the organization moving on if they lose either of the two underperforming prospects.

Fellow Chiefs Insider Agrees on Lucas Niang, Keeps Darian Kinnard

Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick produced an updated 53-man projection on August 9, just one day before Goldman.

In his rendition, he kept nine offensive linemen rather than eight, with Allegretti, Morris, OT Prince Tega Wanogho and Kinnard making it as the backups. So, two alterations to discuss, but neither involve Niang making the team.

“[Donovan] Smith and [Jawaan] Taylor have shown plenty during training camp to believe they can provide stability at the tackle position,” Derrick voiced. “Allegretti is a reliable hand at the three interior positions and Morris is a potential starter at tackle down the road.”

He added that “Kinnard also offers valuable flexibility on a rookie contract” before noting that “the difficult decision comes down to whether the team keeps nine or 10 linemen, and the battle for those last spots appears down to Wanogho and Niang.”

“Both have taken reps at left and right tackle with the second-unit offense but Wanogho appears to have a slight edge,” Derrick concluded.

In letting go of Niang, the key is Morris. If they feel the rookie’s emergence is enough to secure the O-tackle position both short- and long-term, Niang could be cut loose.

As for Kinnard, he appears to be in a head-to-head battle with 2022 UDFA Caliendo, who has given the fifth rounder a run for his money despite their respective draft statuses.