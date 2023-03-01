Chiefs Urged to Sign Former Heisman Winner as Patrick Mahomes’ Backup

With Chad Henne retiring after the 2023 Super Bowl, one obvious need for the Kansas City Chiefs to address this spring is the backup quarterback position behind Patrick Mahomes II.

Sure, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid may feel comfortable with Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun battling it out for the role, but some analysts covering the team feel that these options aren’t strong enough. NFL writer John Dillon of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire shared this sentiment, suggesting the recently released Marcus Mariota as the perfect QB2 option for KC.

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with Mariota on February 28, saving $12 million in cap space. Now, the eight-year veteran with both starting and postseason experience will enter the free agent pool as an enticing backup candidate for a team like the Chiefs.

Chiefs Analyst Calls Marcus Mariota ‘Proven Leader,’ Free Agent Option at QB

Dillon made a strong case for Mariota during his opinion piece on March 1.

He began: “Journeyman backup Chad Henne served the Chiefs well during his four years in Kansas City, stepping in at key moments seemingly every season to help push the team over the edge, even in the playoffs.” Dillon pointed out postseason performances against the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years.

“To discount the need for a competent backup in the Mahomes era of Chiefs football is to deny the team’s history,” he continued, “despite the obvious security they have in their starter… If the worst came to pass, though, and Mahomes were to be sidelined with injury for an extended period, Buechele’s inexperience could doom the Chiefs’ season.”

That’s where Mariota came in. “Mariota may fit the bill for what Kansas City is looking for in a backup quarterback, even if only temporarily while the team feels out Buechele’s viability in the second-string role,” Dillon explained. “Mariota’s athletic ability is unquestionable, and the experience he might bring to the Chiefs’ quarterback room could prove to be an invaluable asset to Kansas City in a worst-case scenario. He is a proven leader who has fought through some less-than-ideal situations over the last few seasons, even if his play hasn’t necessarily warranted a starting spot in the NFL.”

Dillon wasn’t willing to say that Buechele couldn’t win the job, but he’d like to bring in more battle-tested competition than Oladokun. That way, if he does earn it, there’s no question that he can be the QB2 that Kansas City trusts in a tight spot.

Mariota’s mobility and “shades of Alex Smith” were two factors that enticed him in urging this pursuit in free agency. He concluded: “The price would have to be right for general manager Brett Veach to entertain the idea, but if there is any doubt about Buechele’s capability to cut it as Kansas City’s next man up, a contract agreement with Mariota could save the Chiefs plenty of headaches should their quarterback situation take a turn for the worse.”

Chiefs QB Chad Henne Breaks Silence on Retirement

During an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on February 20, Henne spoke on his decision to hang up the cleats in 2023.

“Going into this year, I think in the beginning, I definitely knew that it could be my last year,” Henne told Breer. “Going throughout the season, obviously, the success that we had, I just felt like it was time. My goal was to hit 12 [seasons], and I pushed past that, three more years, and I just was at peace with it this year. Obviously to cap it off with the win made it a lot easier to say, All right, I‘m gonna hang it up.”

He did admit that his success during the Divisional Round made him pause and think — “Man, I can still do it” — but in the end, he decided that there was no better way to end his career.

As for what’s next, Breer relayed a response from Henne that may not surprise you. “I’ll probably train quarterbacks,” the veteran mentor responded. “We’re gonna move back within two weeks, to get the kids back in school in Pennsylvania, and try and build my business that way. I have all this information I don’t want to go to waste. So hopefully I can inspire some youth.”