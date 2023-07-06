Chiefs ‘Should Capitalize’ on Sell-High Trade Candidate, Says Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs roster is absolutely loaded heading into 2023 training camp, and that means cuts won’t come easy.

Rather than hope a talented youngster passes through waivers after training camp, it’s possible KC could choose to trade away a veteran talent in order to free up a roster spot. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill, one sell-high candidate could be fourth-year defensive end Mike Danna.

“Kansas City has used early draft picks to improve the ends of its defensive line in recent years,” Rill reasoned. “In 2022, it selected George Karlaftis in the first round. In 2023, it again picked up an edge rusher in the opening round, taking Felix Anudike-Uzomah.”

“Anudike-Uzomah wasn’t the only defensive end acquired by the Chiefs this offseason,” the NFL writer continued. “They also signed Charles Omenihu in free agency, and the 25-year-old could assume one of the starting roles on their defense to open the season.” Throw fifth rounder BJ Thompson and priority UDFA Truman Jones into the mix of new faces as well.

“All of these moves have made it less likely that Mike Danna will get a ton of opportunities during the upcoming season,” Rill concluded, adding that “the 25-year-old had a career-high five sacks in 13 games last year, so his stock is the highest it’s been during his three-year NFL career.”

“Kansas City should capitalize on that by exploring the trade market for Danna,” he voiced. “It’ll only get tougher for him to earn playing time as Karlaftis and Anudike-Uzomah develop, and the Chiefs could get a decent draft pick as the return in a trade.”

Mike Danna Would Make for Peculiar Trade Candidate Given Chiefs Lack Experience in Trenches

Rill’s points are well-taken. He’s right, Danna’s value may never be this high again after helping KC win a Super Bowl in 2022 as a versatile cog on the defensive line.

Having said that, his versatility also makes him integral in 2023. Despite their recent efforts in the draft, the Chiefs are still thin in the trenches — especially on the defensive side. Now, one could argue they have more talent on the edge than at D-tackle, but Danna’s greatest strength is his ability to play both outside and inside.

And considering Tershawn Wharton is still recovering from a torn ACL this summer, Kansas City could be betting on positional tweeners like Omenihu and Danna during the early portion of the season.

Now, if Wharton proves to be healthy at camp, or if the Chiefs add another veteran on the interior, a case could be made for trading away Danna — 100%. He’s entering a walk year with a surging cap hit of $2.809 million, $2.743 million of which could be cleared via trade.

As Rill stated, there’s also plenty of younger talent to develop from Karlaftis and Anudike-Uzomah to Thompson and Jones.

Until that day of trench security comes, however, they still need Danna. Given the Chiefs’ current set of circumstances, he makes much more sense as a midseason trade candidate than a preseason one.

Chiefs Might Have to Get Creative During the Cutdown

Rill’s right about one thing. Barring injury, the Chiefs are going to have to either clear some roster space or cut some talent in 2023.

They drafted 17 prospects over the past two offseasons and general manager Brett Veach and his staff hardly missed on any of those selections in 2022. If KC has a similar success rate with the 2023 draft class, who’s the odd man out in a crowded room like cornerback or defensive end?

Wide receiver is another incredibly deep and fascinating position group this summer. After signing Kekoa Crawford following his impressive tryout, the Chiefs now have 13 wideouts competing for five or six roster spots (most likely). That’s one heck of a numbers crunch for head coach Andy Reid.

Tight end is another power-packed group, as are linebacker, safety and offensive line. It’s a great problem to have, in all honesty, but it also makes the next couple of months really, really challenging on a coaching staff.