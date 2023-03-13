Chiefs Pursuing ‘Long-Term Solution’ at Left Tackle: Report

NFL free agency is underway as the legal tampering period has begun around the league.

With that, media insiders are earning their paychecks on March 13 and one new report on free agency pertained to the Kansas City Chiefs. During an article with Sports Illustrated, veteran insider Albert Breer discussed the free agency market at the offensive tackle position — “where demand always outweighs supply.”

We’ve already seen reports from ESPN’s Dianna Russini that former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is “expected to sign” with the Denver Broncos — stolen away last minute from the Chicago Bears, who Russini had originally reported was working toward a deal with the coveted right tackle.

As this market continues to take shape, Breer cautioned that Brown’s end result “could be a little more complicated” then other free agent offensive linemen. “The Chiefs aren’t against bringing him back,” he explained, “they just want a long-term solution at left tackle, rather than a one-year fix.”

The S.I. insider went on, voicing that this is why general manager Brett Veach chose not to franchise tag Brown for the second straight offseason. “And if not Kansas City, it’s going to be interesting to see how many teams are not just interested, but interested in playing [Brown] at left tackle,” Breer added.

Orlando Brown Jr. ‘Adamant’ About Playing Left Tackle

Later in the report from Breer, he noted that Brown is not considering a position change as far as he knows.

“My understanding is he’s adamant about staying on the left side,” Breer relayed. “If he sticks to his guns, that could limit his market, especially considering the number of teams playing [Kyle] Shanahan-influenced schemes that favor lighter, more mobile linemen.”

With one potential suitor out on Brown — plus the likelihood that the Super Bowl champion left tackle could prove to be stubborn as ever this spring — it’s possible that the KC free agent takes his time in signing a new deal. Either way, we should find out pretty soon how proactive Veach and the Chiefs are on the open market.

In 2022, their strategy was patience all around, attacking the second wave of free agency. What will the strategy be in 2023?

Alternative Options at Left Tackle for Chiefs

If Brown ends up dragging his feet or signing elsewhere, the Chiefs will have to pivot to an alternative option. One might be Houston Texans trade candidate Laremy Tunsil.

There was some mild flirting that went down between Patrick Mahomes II and Tunsil on social media on March 12 — but it could be nothing more than a veteran player stirring the pot. As of now, the Texans have not stated publicly that the reliable left tackle is up for grabs.

Assuming McGlinchey is indeed off the board, the next best starting options in free agency would be Jawaan Taylor and Kaleb McGary (two natural right tackles), Isaiah Wynn, Taylor Lewan, Donovan Smith, George Fant and Kelvin Beachum.

Lewan — who was cut by the Tennessee Titans for cap relief — has already tweeted in his candidacy on social media. Smith has been connected to the Chiefs by fans as well, after holding down Tom Brady’s blindside in Tampa Bay.

Of course, Veach could also choose to tackle this position in the draft, no pun intended. If he does, he’ll run the risk of a rookie learning on the job as he attempts to protect the franchise’s prize possession in 2023.