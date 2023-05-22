‘Certainly Possible’ Chiefs UDFA Overtakes Former First Rounder, Says Analyst

It has been a major fall from grace for Kansas City Chiefs 2020 first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

After battling injuries throughout his first two NFL campaigns, the former top prospect was outperformed by seventh rounder Isiah Pacheco in 2022 — and then got hurt once again before returning as a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl. Now Edwards-Helaire is back in uniform at the start of Chiefs OTAs on May 22, but what’s a realistic expectation for the one-time LSU star in year four?

USA Today Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman believes “CEH” will be in a somewhat open competition with undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince, 2022 UDFA Jerrion Ealy and failed New York Jets draft pick La’Mical Perine for the RB3 role behind Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Going one step further, during an article on May 18, Goldman told readers that it’s “certainly possible” Prince overtakes Edwards-Helaire in training camp this summer. This would drop CEH into Ronald Jones’ RB4 “reserve role” during the 2023 NFL season, per Goldman. Yikes!

Chiefs UDFA Deneric Prince Draws Early Comparisons to Isiah Pacheco

If Edwards-Helaire is on the roster in 2023, it’ll likely be as the RB3. Having said that, Prince could still beat him out as Goldman suggested — it’s just hard to see a scenario that they don’t cut or trade him for cap purposes if the UDFA does indeed beat him out.

So, why the positivity when it comes to Prince? “There’s a lot of early buzz surrounding undrafted RB Deneric Prince, with some high praise from Andy Reid after rookie minicamp,” Goldman voiced.

Some of that “buzz” is explained during a UDFA film review of Prince by Arrowhead Pride’s Ron Kopp Jr. “Deneric Prince could be the next Isiah Pacheco,” the headline read.

For starters, the measurables are eerily similar as both Pacheco and Prince weigh 216 pounds with 9 1/4-inch hands and sub-4.42-second 40-yard-dashes (Pacheco bested Prince by 0.04 seconds). The newcomer is also “tough to bring to the ground” with “impressive acceleration.”

Prince even beat Pacheco by 0.02 seconds for his 10-yard split time at the combine.

Chiefs UDFA RB Deneric Prince Almost identical build to Pacheco could see him as a solid RB3 with his ability pic.twitter.com/rP9Ks9E1HU — Obi-Wan Mahomie (@bnice19831) May 2, 2023

As a ball carrier, “[Prince] displays a good feel for finding the cutback lane on zone runs, hitting them hard and finishing his runs with a lowered shoulder,” Kopp scouted. “His vision isn’t perfect, but he is smooth in in his transitions from one potential running lane to the next.”

Overall, Kopp admitted that Pacheco’s success as a seventh rounder is “unique,” but he did add that Prince “can step right into Pacheco’s shoes” in terms of his play style. “He should have a clear path to make the active roster as a backup — and perhaps an even bigger role,” the film analyst concluded.

Chiefs RBs Isiah Pacheco & Jerick McKinnon Not Expected to Play Much During OTAs

On that note, there should be plenty of snaps for CEH and Prince to make their case for a 2023 roster spot — as well as Ealy and Perine.

Goldman relayed that fans shouldn’t “expect Pacheco to be doing much work at OTAs or at all this offseason given his recovery from multiple surgeries.” Along with head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs RB1 recently revealed that he had offseason surgery on both a torn labrum and his wrist/hand.

“McKinnon also could be kept on ice given his injury history,” Goldman noted, although the veteran put together a healthy campaign in 2022 for only the second time since 2017.

McKinnon signed after OTAs last summer, right around mandatory minicamp. There’s no reason to rush him onto the field as his experience helps him over the initial stages of the offseason program.