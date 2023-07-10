Chiefs Missing Piece Could Be Former Broncos & Raiders Vet

If the Kansas City Chiefs can get star defensive lineman Chris Jones extended long-term, they should be able to free up enough cap space for one or two final additions in NFL free agency.

That statement may have some fans dreaming of a big-name playmaker like DeAndre Hopkins, but one could argue that they truly need another interior defender that can start alongside Jones more than any other position. That missing piece could be veteran D-tackle Shelby Harris.

“Harris doesn’t put up huge numbers, but the 31-year-old is a solid role player who can be a stopper on the defensive front,” voiced Bleacher Report analyst Jake Rill while arguing that the Chiefs must at least consider bringing in help on the interior.

“Kansas City wouldn’t need him to come in and be the leader of the D-line,” Rill continued, noting that Jones would still “anchor” that unit. He was far less confident in Derrick Nnadi and the depth behind them.

“If the Chiefs can add one more player to the mix for their defensive front (preferably somebody who could play inside), it would only make the unit stronger,” Rill reasoned, and he makes a valid point.

Free Agent DT Shelby Harris Fits Massive Chiefs Need

As Rill alluded, Harris doesn’t blow you away, but he gets the job done as a solid NFL contributor with “64 games of starting experience.”

The eight-year NFL pro made a name for himself with the Denver Broncos — so Chiefs Kingdom should remember him well. He was also drafted by the Oakland Raiders, but only spent two developmental seasons with the Silver and Black as a seventh-round selection in 2014.

His 21.5 sacks and 34 tackles for a loss (TFLs) in Denver were much more noteworthy from 2017 through 2021. Harris spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, registering two sacks, five TFLs, four pass deflections and six QB hits — so his pass rushing numbers did dip slightly in 2022.

Having said that, Pro Football Focus graded out Harris as a top-five run defender at his position with Seattle (minimum 20% snaps played). Jones ranked second on the same list.

Harris’ accolades against the run included a 9.3% stop rate and a 2.3-yard average depth of tackle, with four missed tackles on the year. For reference, Nnadi only logged a 3.0% stop rate and he allowed 4.2 yards per tackle on average. The current Chief did best Harris in one area, with two missed tackles against the run rather than four.

Still, it’s clear Harris is the superior player and the drop-off after Nnadi is even more concerning. Tershawn Wharton may not be the same after a torn ACL, Keondre Coburn is a late-round rookie, and the rest of the interior DL is made up of fliers.

Chiefs Must Free Up Cap Space With Chris Jones Extension or Trade

Unfortunately, Kansas City can’t sign anyone else until they figure out Jones’ new deal. KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs explained that this waiting game could hinge on Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets — being that Jones would seemingly like to be the second-highest paid DT behind Aaron Donald.

“Everything for the Chiefs roster wise [in my opinion] will be a waiting game until [a] Quinnen Williams deal gets done,” Jacobs tweeted on June 20. “Then Chris Jones can get his $$$ and the Chiefs then have room for whatever roster activities they want. So any vets that want legit $$ will have to wait on those dominos.”

If KC doesn’t care to wait on that stagnant situation, they could also trade away a veteran cap hit. Defensive end Mike Danna and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are two players that have been suggested as potential trade candidates due to their current role and salary.

Another one — although this is admittedly a much bolder move — could be cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, considering his free agent status next spring and the abundance of young talent at the position in 2023.