Chiefs Bubble Candidate ‘Could Benefit’ From Veteran Injury

Kansas City Chiefs second-string interior pass rusher Tershawn Wharton tore his ACL in October of 2022.

Based on that timeline, he’s no guarantee to begin the season on the 53-man roster in Week 1 — which is less than one calendar year after his injury occurred. USA Today Chiefs Wire reporter Charles Goldman pointed this out on June 22, noting that Wharton’s ACL could open the door for reserve D-tackle Matt Dickerson to play his way onto the roster.

“Dickerson could benefit from Tershawn Wharton’s knee injury,” he wrote. “If Wharton starts training camp on the PUP list, the team could have a lot of snaps at the defensive tackle position to go around. With those snaps, comes an opportunity to impress.”

2023 Training Camp Is Matt Dickerson’s Second Chance With Chiefs

“Dickerson spent most of training camp with Kansas City in 2022, but he was released during 53-man roster cuts,” Goldman noted during the article. “The team intended to bring him back on the practice squad, but he was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons.”

“If Wharton winds up on the Reserve/PUP list to start the season, the team might not even risk Dickerson on waivers again,” he concluded, hinting that he could make the 53-man roster in place of Wharton.

This adds up, being that Dickerson is probably next up on the depth chart at Wharton’s 3-tech position — headed by superstar Chris Jones. The Chiefs are thin at defensive tackle, but they are especially weak behind Jones.

Wharton is recovering and Dickerson’s top competition in camp are relative unknowns like Daniel Wise and Phil Hoskins. Rookie Keondre Coburn and veteran Danny Shelton are nose tackles at heart, so they would be competing with Derrick Nnadi at the other DT role.

Of course, the Chiefs could also shift Charles Omenihu inside if they really get desperate. The former Houston Texans fifth rounder was mainly signed to be an edge rusher, but his versatility stood out with KC too. He’s expected to be utilized both outside and inside in 2023, although defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might need him more on the interior to start the season.

In that scenario, head coach Andy Reid could keep another edge rusher instead of Dickerson.

Top Chiefs Bubble Candidates on the Edge in 2023

Goldman also highlighted an edge rusher that could play his way into a Week 1 job — former fourth-round draft selection Joshua Kaindoh.

“Everyone has seemingly written off Kaindoh this offseason, but it’s not unwarranted,” he began. “He’s made just three game appearances since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.”

“During those appearances, he has recorded no official statistics,” Goldman went on. “He was also a healthy scratch in all 20 games last season. A strong performance in training camp and the preseason could be just what the doctor ordered to get Kaindoh back on the right track. Steve Spagnuolo even said on June 1 that he was hopeful that Kaindoh would surface and show signs of improvement this offseason.”

Along with the disappointing Florida State product you have developmental rookie BJ Thompson, Malik Herring and UDFA Truman Jones as bubble candidates this summer.

Thompson should make the roster as a 2023 draft pick, but Herring and Jones will both have to fight their way on. If the Chiefs keep a sixth edge rusher after training camp, it could be a three-way battle for the final spot between Kaindoh, Herring and Jones.

KC general manager Brett Veach could also choose to bring in one more veteran addition before Week 1 — whether that’s at defensive tackle or D-end.