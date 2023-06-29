Chiefs Urged to Sign ‘Seasoned’ Pass Rusher, Former Super Bowl Rival

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a financial roadblock when it comes to making bigger moves. Until Chris Jones is extended, general manager Brett Veach is unlikely to sign a potential missing piece like DeAndre Hopkins, or trade for veteran insurance.

Having said that, a smaller addition could still be feasible amid the current cap situation — even if it takes some minor maneuvering on the financial side. One area that the Chiefs appear to be lacking some reliable depth is on the defensive line, and Pro Football Focus writer Brad Spielberger had the perfect solution during an article on June 28, suggesting that Kansas City sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL William Gholston.

“Gholston is a seasoned veteran who has played at least 400 snaps in nine consecutive seasons,” Spielberger urged. “He can bring experience to a new regime while providing a consistent presence in base personnel on early downs.”

The PFF analyst added that “in 2022, Gholston had 22 defensive stops and missed on just 3.9% of tackle opportunities,” noting: “We discussed extending Chris Jones here, and as Kansas City works through that monster deal, they should reinforce the interior unit alongside him.”

Ex-Bucs’ William Gholston Has 3 Years of Playoff Experience & 10 Seasons in NFL

At age 32 in July, the more successful cousin of bust first-round prospect Vernon Gholston has lasted 10 seasons in the NFL — all within the Bucs organization. That, in itself, is a major accomplishment and tells you William Gholston has been doing something right.

The versatile D-lineman has always been more of a rotational piece after being drafted in round four in 2013, but make no mistake, he’s been a very reliable cog in Tampa Bay for many years.

On his regular season career, Gholston has accumulated 19.5 sacks, 58 tackles for a loss, 77 QB hits, 12 passes defended and three forced fumbles. He’s also combined for over 400 tackles and has been graded as a solid run defender and tackler throughout the majority of his NFL tenure.

Gholston has three years of playoff experience too, including the Super Bowl run in 2020 that ended in a Buccaneers victory over the Chiefs. During those postseason trips, he added another four QB hits and six total tackles to his career numbers, including one more tackle for a loss.

As a member of the 2020 championship roster, Gholston did contribute during all four of the playoff outings that season, with a steady one QB hit each game. Against Kansas City, he played 26 defensive snaps with another three on special teams.

Ex-Bucs’ William Gholston Could Help Bolster Chiefs Interior D-Line Next to Chris Jones

Gholston’s probably not starting at age 32, but he could add some pass rushing help behind Jones considering Tershawn Wharton is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Right now, the Chiefs would likely start Derrick Nnadi next to Jones due to his familiarity inside the system. Nnadi is not the type to play a large bulk of the snaps, however, and a combination of Gholston, Wharton and rookie Keondre Coburn could spell both starters when needed.

KC could also utilize edge rusher Charles Omenihu inside on clear passing downs, but Gholston gives defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo more options in 2023.

Another positive is his affordability. At the height of his Bucs career, Gholston had a cap number of $7 million. That figure dropped all the way down to $2.1 million in 2022 according to Over the Cap.

Considering he remains unsigned at the moment, it’s not a stretch to believe an incentivized contract with a cap number of $1-2 million should get a deal done so long as Gholston is willing to leave his long-time home in Tampa Bay. Who knows, it might even cost less considering the influx of youth at positions like defensive line around the league.