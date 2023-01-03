Chiefs Bring Back Rookie Cut After Injury News: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made a minor roster move on January 2 — which was quickly overshadowed by the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs Digest media member Matt Derrick reported on the news, tweeting: “Couple of practice squad transactions for the Chiefs on Monday. WR Cornell Powell placed on the practice squad injured reserve list. The club re-signed RB/WR Jerrion Ealy whom they had released last week.”

Chiefs Re-Sign Jerrion Ealy After Cornell Powell Injury

By moving the former fifth-round wide receiver to the practice squad reserve list, Kansas City was able to free up a role within the organization. Ealy will take on that role, at least for the time being.

The running back and return specialist out of Ole Miss has gotten off to a rough start at the NFL level. After making the KC practice squad out of training camp, Ealy was suspended six games for “violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances” — per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

That put him on a non-injury reserve list for a solid chunk of the year. Then after Ealy eventually returned, the Chiefs decided to release him off of the practice squad on December 27.

During the summer periods, it appeared that head coach Andy Reid and the offensive staff were converting Ealy from running back to wide receiver. The main reason that Kansas City keeps bringing him back is most likely his ability as a returner, however.

At Ole Miss, Ealy accumulated 864 yards and two touchdowns as a kick returner and was a sort of jack-of-all trades for the Rebels — with another 2,780 scrimmage yards as a runner and receiver over the course of 33 games. He averaged 25.4 yards per return in college, which would rank fourth in the NFL among qualifying returners this season.

Ealy does not have a history of returning punts, the Chiefs major problem area on special teams in 2022.

No Word on Cornell Powell Injury

There is no official word on Powell’s injury as of now but considering the wideout has already used up all three of his practice squad elevations in 2022, this could be a bit of roster gymnastics from Kansas City.

Having said that, there must be some sort of an issue because elevations do reset for postseason play and the Chiefs only have one outing left before that restart occurs. With some uncertainty at the wide receiver position — Mecole Hardman’s recent setback and a hand laceration for rookie Skyy Moore — it would behoove KC to keep Powell available so long as he’s able.

In three 2022 appearances, Powell has logged 28 snaps on special teams and another three on offense according to Pro Football Reference.

Along with Ealy, the Chiefs do currently have both wide receiver and special teams options like Bryan Edwards, Marcus Kemp, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the practice squad in the event that they need them. Powell will join tight end Jordan Franks as the only two players on the practice squad injured list.

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Is Running Out of Time

In other news, Hardman is running out of time in terms of an activation off of the injured reserve. On December 30, Fox 4 KC reporter PJ Green noted that the speedy playmaker’s 21-day practice window “expires on Wednesday,” which is officially tomorrow (January 4).

Andy Reid said he's not worried about getting Mecole Hardman back by the 21-day window which expires on Wednesday. Said if he's ready they'll have him back. If not, they'll move on.#Chiefs — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 30, 2022

If the Chiefs don’t move Hardman back onto the active roster by then — which would obviously require clearing a spot for him — he will be lost for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

Green added that Coach Reid said: “If he’s ready, they’ll have him back. If not, they’ll move on.” Stay tuned.