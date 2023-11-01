Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Faces Media After Dropped TD vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore has been under fire after his key touchdown drop against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Taking a page out of Kadarius Toney’s book — after a rough season opener — Moore addressed the media on Wednesday of Week 9 to seemingly “face the music,” as the saying goes.

“It was a grab, but you get grabbed every play,” Moore said on November 1 after being asked how much the defender’s “grab” impacted his ability to catch the ball. “I’m expected to make that catch. I know that. On to the next play.”

We don't gotta do this. pic.twitter.com/Mh3d4g8bsF — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) November 1, 2023

Moore also called Travis Kelce’s podcast comments about the offense not performing up to the Chiefs standard “an echo of the locker room.”

“We all feel like that,” he acknowledged. “We feel like we’re not our usual self at the moment, and we’re working every day to get back on track.”

On a more personal level, Moore voiced that he’d like to “do a better job of finishing the opportunities that I get” throughout the remainder of the season. “When they come, just make the play,” he stated honestly.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Stands Up for Skyy Moore Again: ‘Doing a Heck of a Job For Us’

Just before Moore spoke with the media, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid kicked things off.

“Yeah, Skyy’s doing well, we’re just rotating a lot of guys in there [at wide receiver] so opportunities [are limited],” Reid replied after being asked what’s “held” Moore back in year two.

“I mentioned about the [touchdown incompletion] — I think you guys probably all [can see] that on your computers there — but [Moore] gets that arm yanked down, it ends up being a one-armed catch,” the head coach defended once again.

“He took a lot of heat for that,” Reid went on, “but for the most part Skyy’s doing a heck of a job for us, so, just keep him growing.”

Big Red first spoke up for Moore on Monday, October 30, following the Week 8 loss. He elected not to change his tune on Wednesday.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Backs WR Corps: ‘It’s Not Just a Wide Receiver Thing’

Earlier in the Wednesday Q&A, Reid supported the entire WR corps — which has been the subject of public ire.

“Yeah, so listen, we’re going to be okay there,” Reid said with a calmness about him. “We just [have to] keep getting better, all the way along.”

“It’s not just a wide receiver thing,” the long-time head coach added. “It’s all of us.”

Continuing: “A week ago, we were saying how good they did. So, we just [have to] keep the consistency going on the offensive side, [that’s] what we need to do — all the way around, not just the wide receivers.”

As for Kelce’s comments on the mistakes, Reid agreed that “when you don’t play well, I think all the guys are frustrated.” He added that the frustration is the thing that’s “gonna help make us better.”

“You gotta work through it,” the Chiefs HC concluded. “That’s what we’re doing.”

On the season, Moore ranks sixth in receiving yardage at 168 yards and one touchdown. Ahead of him are Kelce, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Noah Gray — in that order.

Although it’s been a bad year for Moore, it’s been even worse for Toney and Justyn Ross. The two wideouts have combined for just 143 receiving yards, and the latter is out indefinitely after his off-the-field issues.

We’ll see if this WR corps can step up for Patrick Mahomes II and Chiefs Kingdom under the global spotlight of Week 9.