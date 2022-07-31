Chiefs Rookie ‘Quite Ahead of Schedule,’ Says Reporter

Since Organized Team Activities (OTAs) really, Kansas City Chiefs fans have wanted more Skyy Moore.

A hamstring issue sidelined the second-round draft pick throughout the spring, which led to an acclimation period during the first couple of days at training camp. According to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, that period did not last past practice two.

After some initial quiet days at camp that included a drop and a wrong route, this play got Moore in a groove. Day 3 was definitely Moore's best; he had 3 receptions on the day. I predict he begins to mix more with the first team in the coming days. https://t.co/RZCFu0oUy2 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 29, 2022

After three catches and the highlight above, Moore was named as an “offensive standout” on Friday, July 29, and that settling in carried into Saturday’s practice.

Moore Heats up at St. Joe

With fans in attendance, Moore put on his best performance yet. Arrowhead Pride analyst Ron Kopp Jr. noted two plays in particular that stood out.

“[Patrick] Mahomes looked his way plenty,” wrote Kopp, “including a deep corner route that was slightly underthrown; Moore came back and secured it while in contact with the defender. Moore was also the target of a scrambling Mahomes throw in red-zone seven-on-seven; he broke away from his defender and into open space, but Mahomes led him a little too far.”

Here was the “deep corner route,” that KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs judged to be a “50yd+ gain.” As usual, KC Sports Network provided a high-quality video of this catch.

Great adjustment and catch by Skyy Moore pic.twitter.com/BZaOcmS0Q1 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2022

Kopp detailed further: “Moore was busy, taking reps with both the first-team and second-team offenses.” ESPN’s Adam Teicher concurred, relaying that the rookie had five catches on July 30.

KC Sports Network posted another 10-yard ‘in route’ where Moore beat cornerback L’Jarius Sneed before turning upfield.

7-on-7 time. Mahomes to Skyy Moore pic.twitter.com/4U5NDyo3YO — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2022

He even got some work in the screen game on Friday — per KC Sports Network.

Skyy Moore in the screen game? 👀 pic.twitter.com/B57KmO8Cwz — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 29, 2022

All of this action yielded a couple of promising assessments on Moore. Arrowhead Live film analyst Caleb James voiced that the Western Michigan playmaker is “looking like the real deal.”

“He will continue to develop into a top-notch WR,” James elaborated, “with good route running and strong hands-on display again. Some nice routes, especially on slants.”

Sweeney also weighed in: “I came into training camp pretty certain Skyy Moore was a 2023 guy. Beginning to think he may be quiteee ahead of my assumed schedule.”

I came into training camp pretty certain Skyy Moore was a 2023 guy. Beginning to think he may be quiteee ahead of my assumed schedule. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 30, 2022

Mahomes, Smith-Schuster on Moore

Mahomes had some good things to say about Moore on July 29.

“He’s a tough player,” the signal-caller praised. “He’s smaller as far as height, but he’s thicker as far as a receiver. I think you see that he’s making a lot of tough, contested catches over the middle… He can run some great routes, has some great releases and I think can be a big part of our offense moving forward.”

The superstar QB also showed some foresight ahead of the stellar Saturday practice. “When you watch the film, you might choose to throw it on one side. You look to the other side, and you see [Moore is] getting open, then you come back and put that in your head, and you’re like, ‘tomorrow, I might give him a chance to make a play on that one,'” Mahomes told reporters.

Judging by the results on July 30, it appears he took his own advice and started looking Moore’s way whenever the situation presented itself.

NFL veteran and wide receiver teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster was more impressed by the rookie’s mentality during a July 27 press conference.

“I’ll tell you one thing about that kid that I love is his happiness,” he began. “I’ve seen a lot of guys come into the league so driven, so focused and they forget to enjoy the moment. And Skyy, like I said, ‘sky’s the limit for him.’ He’s a guy who has speed, hands – all around – smart, smart kid. That’s what I love about him… He’s going to help us out a lot. Inside, outside. Potentially, I could see him playing running back, doing stuff like that just because he has it in him… He’s always happy. He’s having fun, he’s in the moment. He’s enjoying himself.”