Coach Sends Challenge to Chiefs Youngsters After the Bye

The Kansas City Chiefs defense did not end up getting any reinforcements at the NFL trade deadline which came and went on November 1.

In fact, general manager Brett Veach actually stripped the cornerback room of one of its only veterans when he traded Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons. Taking into account the Frank Clark suspension that occurred just before the bye, the Chiefs actually lost experience at two key positions over the next two weeks.

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked about these two areas during his Week 9 press conference on November 3, and his response for both was similar.

Steve Spagnuolo Says ‘It’s Time for Guys to Step Up’

The first question on the topic hit on the cornerback room and the Fenton departure.

“Rashad’s been here since we’ve gotten here, he’s one of my special guys,” Spagnuolo began. “It’s hard to say goodbye to guys but I thought it was a great opportunity for him, he’s closer to home, the way things are developing it was either going to be a rotational [role] or [worse].”

“So I think it’s worked out good and it’s time for guys to step up now,” the Chiefs DC challenged. “The guys that are young can’t be young anymore.”

Spagnuolo is of course referring to rookies Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams at cornerback, but he’s also talking about first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie who just returned from injury after being sidelined since Week 1. First-year defensive back Nazeeh Johnson is also on the active roster heading into the second half of the season.

That response from Spags led into the perfect follow-up question about Clark and the pass rushers — an area that fans wanted to add to at the deadline.

“Well, we’re fortunate that we’re getting Mike Danna back,” Spagnuolo noted before echoing his cornerback challenge, “and everybody else has gotta step up. Carlos [Dunlap] is there and George [Karlaftis] and Mike Danna and Malik Herring — we’re talking about another young guy, right?”

“He has to keep [improving his game],” the DC voiced while discussing Herring. “I think Malik did some good things in the San Francisco game and we’ll need him to do the same thing [while Clark is out].”

Aside from Dunlap, this is another group made up of rookies and second or third-year prospects without Frank “the Shark” Clark. Some fans may not love the underperforming vet but it will be interesting to see how noticeable his absence is against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lucas Niang Has Returned to Practice

In other news, offensive tackle Lucas Niang was designated to return from the PUP list this week, opening his 21-day window of practices before he must be activated.

OL coach Andy Heck spoke to media members today as well, and he had this to say about Niang: “Lucas has been working really hard with our trainers. Yesterday was the first time we got to see him on the field. It was a great start for him. Excited to see how he progresses. There will be a lot to evaluate in the coming weeks.”

Getting Niang back could potentially be huge for this Chiefs offensive line if he’s fully healthy. The former third-round pick could slot in ahead of Andrew Wylie at right tackle or begin to challenge Orlando Brown Jr. on the blindside if Kansas City chooses to go that route.

Either way, his return is a great thing for the depth and strength of the offensive line.