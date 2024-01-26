Ravens Fans Disrespect Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift-Themed Mural [LOOK]

Baltimore Ravens fans may have just poked the bear. The creative piece of trolling targeted Chiefs Kingdom’s favorite new couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as an artist named “@dlordink” on Instagram created a mural of the latter wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey.

The original post also included Swift’s song, “Bad Blood,” playing in the background. The caption read: “Tag @taylorswift & @killatrav in the comments and let them know how good she looks in @new_era8 @ravens purple. 🐦‍⬛”

As of January 26, at 4 p.m. CST, @dlordink’s reel post only has 400-plus likes and 9,500-plus views, but accompanying posts in collaboration with @routeoneapparel and @shawnf10 added another 1,500-plus likes on Instagram.

The most popular post of the three added more disrespect in the caption, voicing: “Swapping out the heartbreak songs for touchdown anthems, because even Taylor knows Lamar’s plays are hotter than any tight end’s moves!” That account included the hashtag “#QuarterbackCrush” as well.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Says He Brought Media Attention on Himself, But Focus Is With Football

While addressing the media on January 26, Kelce admitted that he’d “be silly” to say that outside attention on him hasn’t gone up since the 2022 campaign.

“I think the Super Bowl helped that, and obviously, how I live my off-field life definitely helps out,” he went on answering the question. “But yeah, I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

After a follow-up, Kelce stated that the most challenging parts of the extra attention are the “outside noise” and “dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things.” The superstar acknowledged that if the Chiefs don’t succeed, people will naturally assume a lack of focus on his part now that he’s dating Taylor Swift before adding: “If you’re in this building you know exactly what’s going on.”

“So, you gotta compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on the team the right perception when you walk in that building,” Kelce explained.

He concluded that he and Swift have agreed that “as long as they’re happy, they [won’t] listen to anything that’s outside noise.”

Travis Kelce Wants to Win AFC Championship vs. Ravens ‘More Than He’s Ever Wanted One in My Life’

There was another popular Kelce quote on Friday afternoon. When asked about “perspective” and playing in his sixth consecutive AFC Championship game, his response seemed to strike a chord with Chiefs fans on social media.

“Perspective? I ain’t thinking about a single one I already accomplished, I’m thinking about this one on Sunday and I want it more than I ever wanted one in my life,” he replied.

When asked why that is, Kelce said the following: “You build it up. The different challenges we’ve had this year, the type of team that we have, the comradery that we have in that locker room. I want it for the guys next to me.”

The team leader finished by voicing that “it’s a good feeling, but we gotta get the job done.”

That’s exactly what Kelce has done since the playoffs have begun, with back-to-back 70-plus-yard outings against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills — as well as two touchdowns. Those were his first two 70-plus-yard games since Week 14 of the 2023 season.