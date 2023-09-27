Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Memes: Dating Jokes & GIFS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes have hit social media after Swift made an appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24, 2023. You can see some of the best memes, jokes and GIFS throughout this article.

I can’t stop making Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce memes lol pic.twitter.com/Qifj024Ir4 — Taylor Ashbrook 🏳️‍⚧️ (@taylor_ashbrook) September 25, 2023

According to CBS News, Swift cheered for Kelce during the game, and then left the stadium holding his hand and “driving off in a convertible together.”

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023

A fan wrote on X, “This feels like when your boy in high school claimed a hot girl from a couple schools over was going to the dance with him and she actually showed up.”

this feels like when your boy in high school claimed a hot girl from a couple schools over was going to the dance with him and she actually showed up pic.twitter.com/znZZV1ekyh — will defries (@willdefries) September 24, 2023

Brittany Mahomes seeing Taylor Swift hanging out with Donna Kelce instead of her pic.twitter.com/gBukq3IZyN — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) September 24, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Travis Kelce Discussed Taylor Swift’s Appearance at the Game on His Brother’s Podcast

So Travis has some New News … NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW 👀 Tap in: https://t.co/uh6Z2ZSnQt pic.twitter.com/ZmGTRfmwKP — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 27, 2023

“Well Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift finally put you on the map?” Kelce’s brother Jason asked him in his podcast after Swift showed up at the game.

“I’m against Travis Kelce. And more importantly, I’m against Taylor Swift.” #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/LeVFa8gybQ — Diane N Sevenay (parody parody) (@DianeSevenay) September 28, 2023

The podcast is called the New Heights Podcast, Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rn: pic.twitter.com/YSBYLTW305 — Mike (@m1kephenix) September 28, 2023

Travis Kelce responded by praising Swift, saying it was “ballsy” of her to go to the game. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” he said on the podcast.

Travis Kelce added, “Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there.”

According to AP News, Kelce said he wanted to keep future relationship details private.

The Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Started When Kelce Tried to Give Her His Phone Number Via a Friendship Bracelet

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

According to Glamour Magazine, dating rumors started when Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift his phone number “via friendship bracelet” during a stop on her tour.

all the girls putting on the chiefs/bears game pic.twitter.com/CGKZNwClMc — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) September 24, 2023

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said on the podcast, Glamour reported.

He added, according to Glamour, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

brittany mahomes after travis kelce and taylor swift start dating pic.twitter.com/n48Me9umWf — jeff bezosdiazepine (@childisrambino) September 25, 2023

He then invited her to attend the game, according to Glamour.

taylor and travis are two sides of the same coin😭 pic.twitter.com/L4qdfKTsSX — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) September 25, 2023

TMZ later published a photo showing Swift with her arm around Kelce’s neck after the Sunday game. According to AP News, the pair had headed to an establishment called Prime Social Rooftop, which Kelce rented for a post-game party for his teammates.

“Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead.” Brittany Mahomes: pic.twitter.com/was6DY9d0H — Micah Stockett (@MicahStockett) September 24, 2023

“I met her. She was really good. Good people,” Patrick Mahomes told AP News. “Like Travis said, I’m going to let them have their privacy and keep it moving.”

Jackson Mahomes seeing Taylor Swift walking to Travis Kelce’s suite today pic.twitter.com/tL2v6QCmHU — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 25, 2023

TMZ reported via unidentified sources that the game wasn’t the first time Swift and Kelce were together. “They’ve actually hung out several times, just in more intimate settings,” the entertainment site reported, via the sources.

The NFL is orchestrating an elaborate fake relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to try and grow their brand among women pic.twitter.com/teqtTjhjBL — Mr. Sardonicus (@thisgyde) September 25, 2023

She hung out with Kelce’s mother in a box at the football game, according to TMZ. Swift has not yet commented on the dating rumors. According to AP News, Kelce’s jersey sales “spiked” before and after the Sunday game.

Kris Jenner after spending the week leaking news Kim Kardashian was dating Odell Beckham Jr. and securing the Usher SuperBowl announcement just for Taylor Swift to show up at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom and break the internetpic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

“What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said on his podcast, according to AP News. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the (Pat) McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out.”

