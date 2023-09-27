Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Memes: Dating Jokes & GIFS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes have hit social media after Swift made an appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24, 2023. You can see some of the best memes, jokes and GIFS throughout this article.
According to CBS News, Swift cheered for Kelce during the game, and then left the stadium holding his hand and “driving off in a convertible together.”
A fan wrote on X, “This feels like when your boy in high school claimed a hot girl from a couple schools over was going to the dance with him and she actually showed up.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Travis Kelce Discussed Taylor Swift’s Appearance at the Game on His Brother’s Podcast
“Well Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift finally put you on the map?” Kelce’s brother Jason asked him in his podcast after Swift showed up at the game.
The podcast is called the New Heights Podcast, Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
Travis Kelce responded by praising Swift, saying it was “ballsy” of her to go to the game. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light,” he said on the podcast.
Travis Kelce added, “Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there.”
According to AP News, Kelce said he wanted to keep future relationship details private.
The Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Started When Kelce Tried to Give Her His Phone Number Via a Friendship Bracelet
According to Glamour Magazine, dating rumors started when Kelce revealed that he tried to give Swift his phone number “via friendship bracelet” during a stop on her tour.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said on the podcast, Glamour reported.
He added, according to Glamour, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”
He then invited her to attend the game, according to Glamour.
TMZ later published a photo showing Swift with her arm around Kelce’s neck after the Sunday game. According to AP News, the pair had headed to an establishment called Prime Social Rooftop, which Kelce rented for a post-game party for his teammates.
“I met her. She was really good. Good people,” Patrick Mahomes told AP News. “Like Travis said, I’m going to let them have their privacy and keep it moving.”
TMZ reported via unidentified sources that the game wasn’t the first time Swift and Kelce were together. “They’ve actually hung out several times, just in more intimate settings,” the entertainment site reported, via the sources.
She hung out with Kelce’s mother in a box at the football game, according to TMZ. Swift has not yet commented on the dating rumors. According to AP News, Kelce’s jersey sales “spiked” before and after the Sunday game.
“What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said on his podcast, according to AP News. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the (Pat) McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out.”
READ NEXT: Jimmy Buffett’s Wife, Jane Slagsvol