Chiefs P Tommy Townsend Trolls Critics After All-Pro Nomination

Kansas City Chiefs punter has received quite a bit of criticism this season, which is why he was happy to troll his critics after being named an All-Pro for the first time in his career by the Associated Press.

“I love having everybody against you. Nothing new here,” Townsend wrote on Twitter on January 14, a day after he was named first-team All-Pro.

During the regular season, former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt blamed Townsend for several of Harrison Butker’s missed kicks. Colquitt claimed that Townend’s holds were impacting Butker’s kicks negatively, although Kansas City’s coaching staff downplayed Colquitt’s concerns.

This season, Townsend ranks second in the NFL in punt average (50.4), first in net average (45.6), and is tied for the second-longest punt of the season (76), per NFL.com.

Andy Reid Describes Jaguars Ahead of Divisional Round

Although the Chiefs beat the Jaguars handily in Week 10 of the regular season, Jacksonville is 7-1 overall since that outing and is one of the hottest teams in the NFL during that streak.

Speaking to the media on January 17, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described what he believes is different about the Jaguars now compared to when the AFC West champions faced them last.

“Their offense is executing very well. I think they’ve got a pretty good grasp of what (Jaguars Head Coach) Doug’s (Pederson) expecting from them, and I would say the same thing with (Jaguars Defensive Coordinator) Mike Caldwell’s defense that they have a lot of phenomenal players on that defense and they’re playing faster than (when) we saw them the last time,” Reid said during his press conference.

“I think they’re just more comfortable overall (and) the speed comes with that.”

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes also gave his thoughts on what’s different about this Jaguars squad.