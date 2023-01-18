Chiefs P Tommy Townsend Trolls Critics After All-Pro Nomination

Kansas City Chiefs punter has received quite a bit of criticism this season, which is why he was happy to troll his critics after being named an All-Pro for the first time in his career by the Associated Press.
“I love having everybody against you. Nothing new here,” Townsend wrote on Twitter on January 14, a day after he was named first-team All-Pro.
During the regular season, former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt blamed Townsend for several of Harrison Butker’s missed kicks. Colquitt claimed that Townend’s holds were impacting Butker’s kicks negatively, although Kansas City’s coaching staff downplayed Colquitt’s concerns.
This season, Townsend ranks second in the NFL in punt average (50.4), first in net average (45.6), and is tied for the second-longest punt of the season (76), per NFL.com.
Andy Reid Describes Jaguars Ahead of Divisional Round
Although the Chiefs beat the Jaguars handily in Week 10 of the regular season, Jacksonville is 7-1 overall since that outing and is one of the hottest teams in the NFL during that streak.
Speaking to the media on January 17, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described what he believes is different about the Jaguars now compared to when the AFC West champions faced them last.
“Their offense is executing very well. I think they’ve got a pretty good grasp of what (Jaguars Head Coach) Doug’s (Pederson) expecting from them, and I would say the same thing with (Jaguars Defensive Coordinator) Mike Caldwell’s defense that they have a lot of phenomenal players on that defense and they’re playing faster than (when) we saw them the last time,” Reid said during his press conference.
“I think they’re just more comfortable overall (and) the speed comes with that.”
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes also gave his thoughts on what’s different about this Jaguars squad.
“I think the only difference is they might just have a little bit more confidence because they’re winning football games right now,” Mahomes explained during his January 17 press conference. “But they’re a talented team. I knew that the first time we played them, you can see the talent that they had. They were flying around to the football.
They made a few mistakes here and there and that’s why we kind of got the win the first time. But we understand how good this football team is and how much of a challenge it is going to be for us to go out there and try to find a way to get a win. And so, we’re trying to prepare ourselves the best way possible that we can find a way to win it there on Saturday.”
Twitter Reacts to Townsend’s Tweet
Twitter users reacted to Townsend’s tweet.
“Times get rough but we love ya Tommy! Mistakes are learning opportunities, you’ll do wonderfully going forward just stay positive and stay out of your head :),” one Twitter user wrote.
“Ugh, people. And then the onslaught of compassionate posts like, “suck it up, you’re a professional athlete.” Since when are professional athletes not human? The real fans gotchu and the Chiefs,” another user wrote.
“Everyone like What Did I Miss when Did The Chiefs become the Villain in this Story..I waited 30+ Years for this Team Let Haterz Hate they Our Biggest Fans!! CHIEFS KINGDOM ALL DAY BUDDY!” another user wrote.