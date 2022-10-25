Chiefs Could Trade Away Forgotten Playmaker to Clear Cap Space

The Kansas City Chiefs caught everyone’s attention when they cleared $3.455M in cap space by restructuring Travis Kelce’s contract on October 18.

But what can a total of $3.592 million in available cap get you at the trade deadline? Honestly, not much that the Chiefs don’t already have — which is why they could look to clear some more space before the November 1 trade deadline and one forgotten playmaker stands out as an asset that could still be on the move.

Ronald Jones Featured as Player the Chiefs Might Sell

Toward the end of training camp, the Ronald Jones trade speculation became rampant just a few months after he joined the organization. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter was immediately surpassed by rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart this summer.

With very few guarantees in his salary, this turned Jones into a trade candidate but he ended up making the roster after a strong outing in the final preseason game. Now it appears that the ex-Buc is on the block once again after being inactive seven-straight times to start the year.

Chiefs media member Charles Goldman of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire named him during a 32-team trade deadline preview.

He wrote: “Through the first seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Jones has been a healthy scratch for the Chiefs. They’ve instead gone with the trio of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. One can assume that the former second-round draft pick isn’t particularly happy to be riding the bench in Kansas City. With the recent addition of Wayne Gallman on the practice squad, it’s possible that the team would be willing to move on too. Expect that the Chiefs would be willing to listen to offers for Jones at the trade deadline, even if they are only able to get a conditional draft pick in return.”

The Gallman addition flew under the radar but Goldman is dead on here in pointing out that the former New York Giant provides Kansas City with some veteran security at the position. Plus, the practice squad back is much more cost-efficient than Jones.

“RoJo” has a cap hit of $1.5 million in 2022, a total waste of money considering he is inactive every week. According to Over the Cap, a post-June 1 trade would allow the Chiefs to rid themselves of the majority of that hit — $1.25 million to be exact.

Couple that with the Kelce move and Kansas City would have close to $4.75 million in available cap, and that wouldn’t stop general manager Brett Veach from finding creative ways to free up more if need be. This feels like a no-brainer so long as the Chiefs can find a suitor.

Ronald Jones Sell Could Help Fill Area of Need

Running back really isn’t an area of need right now. The Chiefs hardly run the ball and they have three capable bodies that can do so in the event of an injury — four if you count Gallman.

In other words, Jones isn’t helping this franchise win a Super Bowl right now but his departure could aid KC more than his arrival ever did. Veach has potential areas of need at edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle.

Each of those positions could use fortifications at the deadline, or the front office could try and land a big fish instead if they hone in on one of those areas. Based on available talent, defensive end and wide receiver make the most sense.

The USA Today beat members named the following as potentially available players at those two positions:

Scotty Miller (WR), Buccaneers.

Kadarius Toney (WR), Giants.

Elijah Moore (WR), Jets.

Marquez Callaway (WR), Saints.

Chase Claypool (WR), Steelers.

Robert Quinn (DE), Bears.

Ben Banogu (DE), Colts.

Tarell Basham (DE), Cowboys.

Dean Lowry (DL), Packers.

Of course, Odell Beckham Jr. is also a free agent WR that the Chiefs have been connected to in recent weeks. “OBJ” is expected to sign sometime after the trade deadline.

New England Patriots’ Isaiah Wynn and Philadelphia Eagles’ Andre Dillard were the only two offensive tackles listed in this around the NFL article — although there could certainly be others that are made available this week.