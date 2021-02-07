Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Is Ready to Get Engaged After Brief 2020 Split

Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole may have some exciting engagement news to share soon. That is, if Nicole’s hints pay off.

In a recent Instagram True or False, one fan asked Nicole if she was ready to be a mom. Nicole responded “false” to the statement, but added her own comment. “I am ready to be a wife though,” she wrote, adding the word “cough” all in caps several times. She didn’t tag Kelce in the post, but chances are high that he’s aware of his girlfriend’s desires!

Kelce and Nicole were first linked back in 2017. It was a short while after Kelce filmed his own reality show Catching Kelce in which he tried to find his life partner by dating women while cameras were rolling.

Some time after the show wrapped, Kelce and Nicole attended his teammate Jeremy Maclin’s wedding together. Kelce took the opportunity to go public with his romance, and made things Instagram official.

Kelce and Nicole have had a couple of bumps in the road, but they seem to be in a good place these days.

Here’s what you need to know:

Travis Kelce Was Accused of Cheating on Kayla Nicole, but He Denied it

Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole broke up for a few months in 2020, but the two found their way back to each other and have been going strong ever since. According to TMZ, the couple parted ways last summer, but got back together around the holidays.

Fans noticed that Kelce and Nicole unfollowed each other on social media last summer. In addition, Nicole appeared to delete some of the photos and videos with Kelce that she had previously posted on Instagram.

It didn’t take very long for rumors of infidelity to creep up. Kelce found his name being dragged through the mud on Twitter when someone wrote that he had been “caught with Becky,” a reference to Beyonce’s song “Lemonade.”

Kelce was quick to deny the rumors. In doing so, he also confirmed that he and Nicole had indeed split.

“This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please,” Kelce wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Kayla Nicole Made Her Rekindled Romance Official After Travis Kelce & the Kansas City Chiefs Won the AFC Championship Game

Kelce and Nicole have been back on for several weeks now, and while they seem to be doing really well, their presence as a couple on social media has been nearly non-existent.

In fact, Nicole only recently posted the photo above, showing her man some serious love after he and the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. She hadn’t shared any photos of her and Kelce since before their split.

Meanwhile, Kelce hasn’t shared any new photos with Nicole since the two reconciled. It’s probably not on his mind, though. Not only does he have a Super Bowl to focus on, but he also doesn’t put much emphasis on Instagram.

“She’s the rock to my roll, the passion to my fruit, even the peanut butter to my JELLYTIME… she’s my errrrthang! Love you lil baby, some people take this IG thing a little too serious,” he captioned a photo of himself and his girl back in March 2020.

