Travis Kelce & Kadarius Toney Headline Chiefs’ Final Injury Report vs Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their final injury report ahead of the Thursday night opener against the Detroit Lions, but it won’t calm any nerves when it comes to the status of superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

After suffering a knee injury on September 5, Kelce will officially be listed as “questionable” on September 7. He did not practice Wednesday and is expected to be a gametime decision in Week 1.

On the bright side, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed have both been cleared to play on Thursday, logging full practices on September 6. Sneed, Toney and Kelce have all been dealing with knee injuries.

In case you missed it, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton has also been cleared to play after registering two full practices this week, as has wide receiver/returner Richie James (knee). The former will make his NFL return after tearing his ACL in 2022.

Rookie cornerback Nic Jones (hand), veteran offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (pec) and rookie pass rusher BJ Thompson (hamstring) are all healthy too as the Chiefs’ lone question mark is now Kelce.

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Shares Details About Travis Kelce’s Knee Injury Ahead of Chiefs vs Lions

Although Chiefs Kingdom won’t know Kelce’s fate until tomorrow, his older brother Jason Kelce did spill the beans on some of the details behind his sibling’s injury on the morning of September 6.

Jason Kelce gave an update on Travis, and told us how he experienced a similar injury 😅 pic.twitter.com/jvHvGeRDD2 — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 6, 2023

“I talked to him yesterday and I’ve done the same thing,” Jason noted after being asked about Travis’ knee on the WIP Morning Show. “You just plant [your leg] or you do something, and your knee hyperextends.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center didn’t sound all that concerned, and even joked that he once hyperextended his knee trying to break a piece of wood while “making a bonfire.” He referred to the injury as a “bone bruise,” confirming that Travis Kelce is dealing with the same issue now.

When asked, Jason Kelce did state that he didn’t miss any games the season this happened to him despite his knee swelling up, but also added that every situation is different.

“I know he’s got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s gonna have a chance to go,” Jason voiced. “The ligaments and everything are intact. Structurally, from what we know right now, his knee is fine. So, really, it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. And that can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things.”

Despite that ominous warning at the end, Travis Kelce’s older brother did conclude that he thinks the Chiefs star “is gonna be good to go.”

Later, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer echoed Jason Kelce’s statement, reiterating: “Determining factors will be the swelling going down, and pain management, with the bruise. KC’s at least keeping hope that he’ll play alive [with the questionable tag].”

Lions Rule Out CB Emmanuel Moseley vs Chiefs

On the Lions’ side of things, the final injury report ruled out one player, veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news just before it was released to the public.

The #Lions ruled out CB Emmanuel Moseley for Thursday night's opener against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2023

Like Kelce and several others on this week’s injury log, Moseley is dealing with a knee ailment. The sixth-year pro was not expected to start in either of the top two CB roles, although his absence could call rookie Brian Branch into action in the slot.

Veteran Cameron Sutton and third-year pro Jerry Jacobs — a former undrafted prospect — are currently the projected starters on the outside according to the Lions website.