Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Embarrasses Raiders in Viral Insult [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs have owned the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — and the rest of the AFC West division — for years.

KC has beaten the Raiders 10 of their last 11 meetings spanning back to 2017 and the Oakland days. The Chiefs have also won 15 out of the last 17, looking back even further.

Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have only won one head-to-head matchup between the two rivals, and that rare Chiefs loss came at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has never lost at Allegiant Stadium — the new home of the Silver and Black — and superstar tight end Travis Kelce is fully aware of that.

“We’ve never lost in Vegas,” Kelce voiced to NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche on June 25 while promoting Capital One’s charity golf event, “The Match VIII,” which will be played in Las Vegas once again. “Both on the golf course — we won our, as a team we beat everybody at Justin Timberlake’s golf tournament — and then obviously the Raiders.”

With ⁦@Chiefs⁩ TE Travis Kelce at teammate ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ golf tournament at Club at Hokuli’a. The event benefits @15andmahomies foundation. The All-Pro TE on The Match later this week with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson- and of course the Raiders catch some strays. pic.twitter.com/vSspG2T64V — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 25, 2023

“Shots fired,” Wyche chimed in, which appeared to inspire Kelce to keep going. “Haven’t lost to the Raiders yet. Well, I don’t even want to say yet,” the Chiefs TE went on roasting LVR with a smirk, “we just never lost in Vegas and that’s the bottom line.”

“Of course the Raiders catch some strays,” Wyche noted in the caption. The tweet video currently has over 750 likes and 175,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Guarantees Victory in ‘The Match VIII,’ Calls Klay Thompson Weak Link

Wyche also caught up with Patrick Mahomes II at his Aloha Golf Classic this weekend in Hawai’i.

“I scheduled [the Aloha Golf Classic with] perfect timing,” Mahomes told Wyche. “I wanted to make sure I had a tournament-type atmosphere — it’s kind of the tournament before The Match. I’m going to go win this one first and then I’m going to go beat Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] with Travis Kelce with me.”

The NFL MVP @PatrickMahomes is constantly raising money and awareness for his foundation @15andMahomies. His big golf tourney is going on Sunday on the Big Island. The dude also is competing to win and to follow that with a W over Steph Curry and Klay Thompson this week. pic.twitter.com/BJ1VuwpV4A — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 25, 2023

Wyche also asked Mahomes if he feels Kelce is the weak link of the celebrity foursome, to which the Chiefs QB responded that “it’s not my guy.” He went on: “It’s not my guy. Sorry Klay, I think it’s you. It’s nothing personal but I think Travis is ready to roll.”

Mahomes and Curry are expected to champion their respective golf pairings as the Chiefs and Golden State Warriors face-off on June 29.

“The NFL MVP @PatrickMahomes is constantly raising money and awareness for his foundation @15andMahomies,” Wyche wrote in the caption of his video interview with Mahomes. “His big golf tourney is going on Sunday on the Big Island. The dude also is competing to win and to follow that with a W over Steph Curry and Klay Thompson this week.”

Warriors’ Steph Curry & Klay Thompson Attempt 3-Point Putts Ahead of Capital One’s ‘The Match VIII’

During a Bleacher Report promo on June 25, Curry and Thompson attempted golf putts from an NBA three-point distance — being that they’re known for draining threes on the basketball court. The results were less effective on the putting green.

Steph and Klay hitting putts from 3-point range 😅#CapitalOnesTheMatch is going down Thurs., June 29 in Las Vegas. Watch on TNT pic.twitter.com/miZWG08jb5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2023

After several recorded misses, Curry finally hits a 22-foot putt — which is obviously no easy feat. Having said that, some of the failed attempts were way off-line.

If the Warriors duo wants to beat Mahomes and Kelce, they’ll have to do better than that on Thursday night. After all, Kelce hit a viral putt from about 15 feet out at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe last summer.