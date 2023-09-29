Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Responds to Shameless Plea From Billionaire Owner

The Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift saga has taken a weird turn. On September 28, billionaire NBA owner Mark Cuban joined ESPN’s “First Take” with a message for the famous singer-songwriter.

“Taylor — if you’re listening, sorry Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks,” Cuban voiced at Swift, adding: “I gotchu. I gotchu.”

This shameless plea came after the Kansas City Chiefs’ and New York Jets’ ticket sales boomed in Weeks 3 and 4 due to Swift’s presence — or expected presence — at each of the games. Obviously, Cuban was joking around but considering the American businessman’s reputation as a crafty forward thinker, perhaps there was some truth in his request.

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

Either way, Kelce’s response won the day. “@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day [contract]! 😎” The NFL superstar replied.

While First Take’s initial clip of Cuban has nearly 10K likes in just over 24 hours, Kelce’s comment has over 42K likes and counting.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Shouts Out Taylor Swift for Coming to Arrowhead, Asks for Privacy Moving Forward

During the latest episode of his hit podcast, “New Heights” with Jason Kelce, Travis provided a bit of a reaction to Swift’s Arrowhead debut — as a fan — in Week 3.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” the younger of the Kelce brothers began. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her… She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

“The slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there,” he went on, “that s*** was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure… Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Later, Travis Kelce asked for privacy and respect going forward.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life,” he said. “I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season. I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So, everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying, ‘Alright, now,’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Comments on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Romance Ahead of Matchup With Jets

A former offensive teammate of Kelce just so happens to be on the Jets — who Kansas City faces in Week 4. That player is wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

During the lead up to the game, NYC media asked Hardman for his thoughts on Kelce and Swift. His response, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, read as follows:

“Trav! If anybody can do it, it’d be him for sure. Trav is a great guy. I love him to death. I haven’t asked him about that just yet. I think I’m going to have a conversation with him on the field and throw it out there like — What’s going on? How’s it going? But if anybody can pull that off, it’s definitely him, for sure.”

Hardman has gotten off to a slow start in New York, with one catch for six yards over his first three appearances. To be fair, the former KC draft pick has only played 16 total snaps on offense — which is somewhat baffling considering his new team’s lack of explosiveness this year.

Given it’s a “revenge game” for Hardman in Week 4, we’ll see if the Jets decide to get him on the field more often this week. The speedy wideout was inconsistent as a pass-catcher with the Chiefs, but he was always very dynamic with the ball in his hands. NYJ could seemingly use someone like that.