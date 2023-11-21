Fans Think Travis Kelce’s Touchdown Celly Was a Nod to Taylor Swift

Many Taylor Swift fans have been tuning in to watch football since the “Karma” singer started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

After scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on November 20, 2023, Kelce showed off some of his classic end zone moves. Some fans noticed that Kelce made a muscle as part of his celebration and thought it may have been a special nod to Swift, who makes a similar move during a dance routine.

One fan shared a video to TikTok saying that the move that Kelce did reminded her of the one Taylor does and stitched together a video. Avid football fans were quick to point out that Kelce’s muscle move is something he commonly does after scoring a TD — but Swifties romanticized it nonetheless.

The move that Kelce does is featured in a John Wall dance video.

Taylor Swift Fans Reacted to the Coincidental Move on TikTok

Despite now knowing that Kelce is known for showing his muscle after catching the ball in the end zone, Swifties still thought the coincidence was sweet.

“They are so perfect for each other,” one person wrote.

“I literally sent a vid to my best friend and was like ‘am I delulu or is that the man intro?!’ someone else said.

Once football fans watched the video, they took over the comments, many accusing Swifties of “reaching,” while others criticized Kelce’s overall game play and the Chiefs loss to the Eagles.

“She’s ruining his career. Can’t focus on catching and out here fumbling,” read one comment.

“Then he fumbled and cost them the game,” another TikTok user said.

Travis Kelce Recently Opened Up About How He Met Taylor Swift

While some football fans may have been hoping that the Kelce/Swift chatter would start to settle down, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. In fact, Kelce has been candidly talking about his relationship on his “New Heights” podcast and even opened up about dating Swift in an interview with WSJ magazine.

As the story goes, Kelce attended the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023, hoping to meet Swift and present her with a friendship bracelet that he made for her. The bracelet, which had Kelce’s phone number on it, never made its way to the pop star, however. But some time after the show, someone told Swift and ended up getting the two connected.

“I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce told WSJ. The two started chatting and eventually met up in New York City for their first official date.

“I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said. Kelce also shared the warnings he’s been getting from people about his new, very public relationship.

“Everybody around me telling me: ‘Don’t f*** this up,'” he said, adding, “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

Kelce and Swift have been dating since the summer.

