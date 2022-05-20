Travis Kelce Reveals How Patrick Mahomes Almost Blew Improbable Playoff Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs may have fallen short of the ultimate goal in 2021, but one playoff victory should still stand out as a legendary outing for years to come.

Down three points against the Buffalo Bills with just 13 seconds left on the clock, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense accomplished one of the most dramatic and improbable comebacks in recent history. The best part: all it took was three plays.

After a quick strike to Tyreek Hill, the second completion went to Travis Kelce, setting up a Harrison Butker field goal. During the postgame press conferences, Mahomes and Kelce revealed that their season-saving play came off an intelligent hot route by the tight end.

Months later, Kelce provided some more detail during a humorous recount on ESPN.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Kelce to Mahomes: ‘Shhh! Be Quiet’

The Chiefs superstar tight end joined Joe Buck and Michael Collins on ESPN’s alternate PGA Championship broadcast and he didn’t hold back any information.

.@tkelce saying he had to tell @PatrickMahomes to quiet down during the Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game 😂 pic.twitter.com/uwceBs0gYX — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2022

“The 13 seconds, I remember the Bills called a timeout,” Kelce explained. “I’m looking at Pat and I’m just trying to be discreet as possible to tell him, ‘Hey, if they play it like that, I’m wide open.’ We get up to the line of scrimmage, and Pat is yelling at me to, ‘Do it!’ I’m just sitting there looking at him like, ‘Shhhhhhhhhhh! Be quiet! You are telling the whole stadium right now that you’re throwing me the ball. Let’s just keep our composure. I’m going to do it! I got you.'”

The comments quickly went viral and had Buck and Collins laughing hysterically.

Kelce didn’t end the story without giving his quarterback some props though. “He was right on the money with it. We were making up stuff on the fly, and it was just — that’s what’s fun, man — is being able to play with a guy like 1-5 who can just make it happen on the run. And just be great when greatness is needed the most,” the playmaker voiced.

Patrick Mahomes: tremendous quarterback, lousy at keeping secrets — got it. In all fairness, nobody is perfect.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Chemistry Created Magic

If there’s one concern about the Chiefs’ new-look offense in 2022, it’s chemistry. Kansas City has stocked its roster with a diverse group of talent but outside of Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and one or two others, there’s not a lot of familiarity.

That’s why Mahomes hosted all his playmakers in Texas this spring. This offseason may be more important than ever for the former MVP and he cannot waste a single rep.

Some of the Chiefs’ top competition in the AFC have offensive units that have worked together for quite some time — like the Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes does have a great understanding of Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy’s playbook, but he has to find some confidence in his receivers.

Without Hill, who will step up alongside Kelce as a trusted weapon in those crucial moments?

The answer may not come in August, but Mahomes does need to develop trust this summer. From there, the magic will follow.