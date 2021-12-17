Travis Kelce Calls Chiefs Teammate Real Deal: ‘Sick of All the Haters’

If you didn’t catch last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game, do yourself a favor and watch the highlights as soon as possible.

The drama, the action, it was absolutely epic and the best part was — this KC offense continued to break out in a big way.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 410 yards through the air and an extra 32 himself on the ground. For those keeping count, that’s nearly 450 total yards at 442.

This defense has stepped up for weeks and when they finally needed Mahomes and the offense most in a pivotal divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers — they answered the bell.

Travis Kelce Sends Postgame Message

The other huge story was tight end Travis Kelce. He looked 10 years younger on Thursday Night Football and he voiced as much after the game, stating: “Instead of 32, I was 22 tonight.”

Kelce torched the Chargers’ secondary for 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns and he had a message for anyone who doubted his team and his quarterback after the game.

“Man, guys just gotta be great,” Kelce told NFL Network’s Michael Irvin on the field after the victory. “We had all the momentum going into that last drive, our defense played their tails off [to] help us get this win, that offense — man I’m so proud of these guys, man — dealing with adversity, 1-5 [Mahomes] with the world on his shoulders baby he showed up, he showed up. I’m sick of all the haters man, 1-5’s the real deal and he showed it yet again tonight.”

Irvin followed up, asking Kelce to explain the haters comment. He elaborated: “I heard some guys saying we weren’t gonna make the playoffs, I heard some guys saying 1-5 isn’t the best quarterback in the league, you know it’s a lot of love for everybody on this team fighting through adversity tonight and getting the win.”

We all know the analysts that the future Hall of Famer is referring to.

We kept the receipts, and so did Kelce and the Chiefs. As the tight end would say, that’s bulletin board material baby!

Toe-to-Toe

Hats off to LAC quarterback Justin Herbert. The promising AFC West rival went toe-to-toe with Mahomes against a very challenging Chiefs defense.

Now, Chris Jones may have been missing but this group has still come together to form one of the toughest units in the NFL the past seven weeks.

Herbert had the benefit of a much stronger rushing attack but he still finished with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus 16 rushing yards and a third touchdown on the ground.

There is definitely plenty of respect between the two adversaries that both expect to have long and prosperous careers competing against one another. In 2021, they have now split the season series so far but you never know if we’ll get a third postseason matchup between the two franchises.

For now, the Chiefs will enjoy the number one seed in the AFC for the moment and wait to see what happens on Sunday. Not bad for a team that may not even make the playoffs.