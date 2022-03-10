Travis Kelce Responds to Teen Superfan’s Podcast Request [WATCH]

As an NFL athlete, you also serve as a role model for the nation’s youth. Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has used his infectious personality to embody that high honor throughout his career, and yesterday was another example of that.

Giovanni Hamilton of “The Giovanni Show Podcast” took a shot at nabbing his next premier guest on March 9. Watch his video invite below.

Hey @tkelce I was wondering if you would come on my pod we can talk about football and what it was like growing up with Jason and I want to know what the weirdest thing @PatrickMahomes has ever put ketchup on!!! I can send you a zoom link!!!! pic.twitter.com/XHz07mulPv — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) March 9, 2022

The accompanying tweet read: “Hey [Travis Kelce] I was wondering if you would come on my pod we can talk about football and what it was like growing up with Jason and I want to know what the weirdest thing [Patrick Mahomes] has ever put ketchup on!!! I can send you a zoom link!!!!”

Kelce to Gio: ‘Let’s Do It!!’

Before the day was over, Kelce tweeted a response to Hamilton’s request.

Let’s do it Gio!! And I’ve seen @PatrickMahomes throw ketchup on just about everything 😂😂 https://t.co/IpD9s5kaIC — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 10, 2022

“Let’s do it Gio!! And I’ve seen [Mahomes] throw ketchup on just about everything,” he joked after agreeing to join the show.

The 14-year old podcaster has 52.5K followers and recently made headlines for his guest spot with Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah at the NFL combine, so he’s not exactly a small-time host. Even so, Kelce appeared to make his day by accepting the invitation.

LETS GOOOOOO!!!!! Thanks Travis I can’t wait to have you on the pod! Imma send you a dm so we can figure out a time that works for you!!! I am so excited!!! Thanks bro!!!!! https://t.co/HHZwAJskBH — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) March 10, 2022

“LETS GOOOOOO!!!!!” Hamilton burst out in the reply. “Thanks Travis I can’t wait to have you on the pod! Imma send you a dm so we can figure out a time that works for you!!! I am so excited!!! Thanks bro!!!!!”

It’s small acts like this that make Kelce a fan favorite of the next generation of football diehards, as well as the current one. His “Eighty-Seven & Running” foundation has made positive strides in the community since 2015.

The mission statement explains that “Eighty-Seven & Running helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills.” It continues: “We have remained dedicated to providing resources and enrichment opportunities for youth and their communities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring, and outreach initiatives.”

Kelce created this foundation to give back to the diverse community of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where he grew up and learned that not all children are “blessed with” the same advantages in life.

The Giovanni Show’s Inspiring Rise to Stardom

Hamilton is a self-proclaimed Carson Wentz superfan that is also a major Philadelphia Eagles supporter. That’s where his podcasting career caught fire, covering Philly sports with “Eagles Unfiltered.”

Best Day Of My Life. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/4vWvMOCMqH — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) July 26, 2019

The teen media star is famous for interviewing top athletes and Kelce is next in line. As mentioned above, he recently lived out his dream of broadcasting professionally, joining the NFL Network crew live at the combine.

Hamilton tweeted that he “can’t wait to work for the NFL Network someday,” adding that he promises “to keep working hard.”

Hey guys I couldn’t sleep last night because I can’t believe last night really happened!!!!! I can’t wait to work for the @nflnetwork someday I promise to keep working hard and I will get there!!!! I hope you guys enjoyed the combine last night!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jOQAScHYka — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) March 4, 2022

He also gave Eagles GM Howie Roseman some unfiltered advice in a viral clip. “Wide receivers and linebackers,” he voiced after Eisen asked him where Philadelphia should focus their energy this offseason. “Please Howie for the love of god! Get us some linebackers!”

The heartwarming story of the dedicated young podcaster is far from finished as he continues to smash through milestones before age 15. He’s the perfect example of what Kelce is hoping to accomplish.

A quote from the tight end is featured on his foundation’s site: “Our youth today are our future! They are our best investment; and it is never too soon to start planning for success.”