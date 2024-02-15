Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Sends ‘Heartbroken’ Message to KC After Parade Shooting

February 14 began as a day of celebration in Kansas City, but those feelings of jubilation and triumph were stolen by a senseless act of violence as a shooting took the life of a fan and sent at least 20 others to the hospital.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce spoke on the tragedy on Wednesday evening.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce voiced on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

In case you missed it, the Chiefs organization also released a statement a few hours earlier.

It read: “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Earlier, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several others reacted to the tragedy as well.

Statements & Quotes From Chiefs of Police, Mayor After Kansas City Shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl Rally

KCTV5 is reporting live updates on the aftermath of this violent act on February 14. Included in the updates was a statement from Chief of Police, Karl A. Oakman.

It read: “On behalf of the men and women of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, I would like to send our thoughts and prayers to victims injured in today’s parade shooting and their families. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is here to assist the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department in any way possible as they deal with this tragedy. This tragedy has touched everyone in the metropolitan area.”

Fellow Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves also stated the following during a press conference.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” she said.

Per ESPN News Services, Graves added that “police were working to determine whether one of the three people who have been detained was the person tackled in the video. Police did not immediately release any details about the people who were detained or about a possible motive for the shootings. Graves said firearms had been recovered, but not what kind of weapons were used.”

During the press conference, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also acknowledged that the shooting “is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we’ll remember for some time.”

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC Teammates Rally Around Children Impacted by Shooting

According to reporting on-scene, the Chiefs players really stepped up to help calm children and fans who were impacted by the shooting.

For example, NFL insider Albert Breer relayed the following: “The Chiefs left the parade in busses, and in shock. I’m told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down. Blaine Gabbert, Trey Smith, Austin Reiter, Chris Oladokun all rallied. Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him [until] he calmed down.”

Later in the evening, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reached out to the families of the 11 reported children that are currently receiving care at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

“Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families?” Valdes-Scantling asked on X. Explaining: “First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”

Although no good can completely heal the pain that was caused on February 14, it is inspiring to see the city of Kansas City and the nation unite around the victims of this tragedy. Players, coaches, fans, law enforcement officers, first responders and children. No matter who you are, we all stand together in moments like this one.