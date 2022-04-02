Hundreds React as Travis Kelce’s April Fools Joke Goes Viral

One of the reasons Kansas City Chiefs fans love Travis Kelce is his sense of humor, but that same trait includes the occasional April Fools’ Day prank.

The superstar tight end threw many for a loop when he wrote on Twitter: “I’ve idolized [Michael Jordan] since I was a young athlete, while basketball wasn’t my path, I’ve decided to follow in his steps in a different way. I’m officially announcing that I will be stepping away from football to pursue my childhood dreams with the @Cubs. Thank you #ChiefsKingdom.”

I've idolized MJ since I was a young athlete, while basketball wasn't my path, I've decided to follow in his steps in a different way. I’m officially announcing that I will be stepping away from football to pursue my childhood dreams with the @Cubs. Thank you #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9s9bbmw7LV — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 2, 2022

Along with the message was a video montage of Kelce visiting the Chicago Cubs organization, beginning with a couple of clips of the football player in the batting cages.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Top Reactions Include Teammates, Fans, Cubbies & NFL Media

Hundreds reacted to the viral social media post and among the responses were several big names. KC sports anchor and Chiefs beat reporter Aaron Ladd hinted: “Kelce stepping away from football..on April 1st.”

Kelce stepping away from football..on April 1st https://t.co/3yxRwFCrzp — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 2, 2022

Then came the insults. Chiefs teammate Gehrig Dieter had a funny one, teasing: “That’s a nice line out to the shortstop buddy.”

That’s a nice line out to the shortstop buddy https://t.co/xmU4VVRjcC — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) April 2, 2022

Kansas basketball insider Matt Scott had a similar thought. “Not with that swing you aren’t,” he commented, as Marquee Sports Network Cubs reporter Tony Andracki replied: “See? Cubs have a new closer.”

See? Cubs have a new closer. https://t.co/DbNVgIUSs3 — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) April 2, 2022

A response to Dieter even had Kelce laughing. It was captioned: “Trav in full effect.”

New Cubbies starting pitcher Marcus Stroman also got in on the fun. “My dawg. Need you at Wrigley this year. Sorry I missed you at camp!” He wrote as a conversation began. Kelce messaged back: “You already know I’ll see you up in the CHI!! Hate that I missed ya!!”

You already know I’ll see you up in the CHI!! Hate that I missed ya!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 2, 2022

“Dinner in Chicago when you come through,” Stroman concluded. “Keep being you my dawg!”

Not all were as accepting of the joke, however. Sports Illustrated’s Arrowhead Report was blunt in their disappointment. “We know what day it is,” the account voiced. “Still hate it.”

we know what day it is.

still hate it. https://t.co/EHJh2w5bD4 — Arrowhead Report (@SIChiefs) April 2, 2022

One popular fan-reply agreed, stating: “Wrong offseason for this joke.” Most were more forgiving though, including another mention that said: “Stop it, Trav!!! Lol. You know we’d all be CRUSHED!! And besides, I love making artwork of you the most! 💯🥰❤️🏈”

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Mahomes Takes Friendly Fire

Perhaps the most humorous reactions of all involved KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. CBS NFL writer Jeff Kerr reminded: “Keep in mind Travis Kelce has a teammate who owns the #Royals. You think they’d sign him to a deal or something.”

Keep in mind Travis Kelce has a teammate who owns the #Royals. You think they’d sign him to a deal or something. https://t.co/cmB5KOPNiY — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 2, 2022

News-Press NOW Sports director Brandon Zenner added: “Mahomes didn’t even sign Travis Kelce to the Royals? Yikes.” To which Kelce joked: “Just when you think you know a guy….”

Just when you think you know a guy…. https://t.co/tuXNGIum7w — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 2, 2022

Mahomes may be part-owner of the Kansas City baseball franchise but he also excelled at the sport back in high school. Although the dynamic football duo has never played across from one another on the gridiron, the baseball diamond might have yielded a different scenario in an alternate universe.

During the “White Sox Talk Podcast” this week, pitcher Michael Kopech told host Chuck Garfien that Mahomes could have played in the MLB if he wasn’t a tremendous football talent. The Chiefs quarterback even got the better of Kopech one time when they faced each other in Texas, according to the dynamic White Sox arm.

Sorry Kelce, looks like Mahomes may have the leg up if we’re talking baseball careers.