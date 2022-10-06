Chiefs Receive Word of Potential Trent McDuffie Return Date: Report

Chiefs Receive Word of Potential Trent McDuffie Return Date: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Trent McDuffie

Getty Kansas City Chiefs 2022 first-round pick Trent McDuffie at the NFL combine.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key piece when first-round cornerback prospect Trent McDuffie went down with a hamstring injury during Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Luckily, seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson has masked that injury very well through three starts but McDuffie’s eventual return will go a long way in providing depth and security at cornerback. Today on October 6, Chiefs Kingdom got some positive news on that front.

Trent McDuffie Could Return in Week 6

The Chiefs are set to face the division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5 but apparently, McDuffie could return as soon as Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. FanSided NFL reporter Matt Verderame was the first on the story.

“I’m told the Chiefs believe there’s a real chance rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns Week 6 against the Bills,” he tweeted on October 6. “McDuffie has been recovering well from a hamstring injury and although he’ll need to put together a good week of work, it’s possible he plays next weekend.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x