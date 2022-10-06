Chiefs Receive Word of Potential Trent McDuffie Return Date: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key piece when first-round cornerback prospect Trent McDuffie went down with a hamstring injury during Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Luckily, seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson has masked that injury very well through three starts but McDuffie’s eventual return will go a long way in providing depth and security at cornerback. Today on October 6, Chiefs Kingdom got some positive news on that front.

Trent McDuffie Could Return in Week 6

The Chiefs are set to face the division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5 but apparently, McDuffie could return as soon as Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. FanSided NFL reporter Matt Verderame was the first on the story.

I'm told the Chiefs believe there's a real chance rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns Week 6 against the Bills. McDuffie has been recovering well from a hamstring injury and although he'll need to put together a good week of work, it's possible he plays next weekend — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 6, 2022

“I’m told the Chiefs believe there’s a real chance rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns Week 6 against the Bills,” he tweeted on October 6. “McDuffie has been recovering well from a hamstring injury and although he’ll need to put together a good week of work, it’s possible he plays next weekend.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.